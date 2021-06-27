The Ouachita Citizen sports department racked up numerous honors in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association annual awards contest held in Natchitoches on Sunday.
Sports editor Jake Martin claimed the Prep Writer of the Year in Class II.
The judge issued the following comment about Martin, “The writer finds the human element – compassion, changes in attitude, resilience – that made his/her stories about much more than just a semifinal winner, a program turn-around or a star player who lost most of her season to the pandemic.”
The Ouachita Citizen placed second for best sports section, and Martin claimed two third place honors in two more categories.
Martin finished third in general sports feature and third in prep amateur event.
The stories featured in those events were “Sterlington fullback Crain overcomes losing house in fire” and “Delay doesn’t prevent another West Monroe district win.”
