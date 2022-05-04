The setup might look different, but the players remain the same.
And yes, that has a double meaning. With new players up and down the roster, Claiborne Christian advanced to the Division V semifinals with an 11-1 victory against No. 8 St. Joseph's — Plaucheville Wednesday afternoon. But instead of taking a trip down the Sulphur, the No. 1 Crusaders insured they would host the winner of No. 4 Family Community and No. 5 Northside Christian Wednesday.
Should the Crusaders win that matchup, Claiborne would play in the state championship game in Hammond.
"It’s been a pretty trying year for us, but it has been fun to watch the last two weeks all of the pieces finally come together for us," Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde said.
Claiborne Christian got off to a slow start, and even trailed 1-0 heading into the third inning. But the bats eventually woke up, and the pitching remained stout for the entirety of the six-inning contest.
A.J. Allen allowed just one run on one hit and no walks in five innings pitched. He struck out seven batters before Logan Wedrall polished off the game in the sixth.
"We started a little slow with our bats, but the kids got it going," Olinde said. "Our defense was good, and our two pitcher A.J. Allen and Logan Wedrall did outstanding for us. They’re the two guys who are going to lead us."
Claiborne Christian scored four runs in the third inning, including Nick Womack's two-RBI single. Womack was 3-for-4 with two double and three RBIs.
Joden Mitchell hit a 2-run homer and had three RBIs.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.