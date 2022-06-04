20220513-LHSAA-ClassVChampionship-Grace Christian Vs Claiborne Christian

Played at Alumni Field, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA. Photo by TOM MOc.RRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. for ediorial use only. Not for sale.

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2021.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

Calvin and Hicks claimed Class C state championships at the Class C LHSAA nonselect tournaments, while Claiborne Christian swept the Division V titles.

All four teams were among those honored on the Class C All-State baseball and softball team selected by a panel of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Hicks swept the top baseball honors with senior Zach Haymon voted Outstanding Player and Gary Williams voted Coach of the Year.

Calvin freshman standout Haley Martin brought home Outstanding Player honors in softball. Claiborne Christian boss John Jones was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

Haymon, who fired 6.1 shutout innings in the title-game win over district and Vernon Parish rival, Hornbeck. He finished the season with a 7-4 record, while also batting .348 with 24 RBIs.

Martin was a top performer for a Calvin squad captured the Class C crown. She batted .392 on the season for the Lady Cougars and also had a  a 1.82 earned run average with 162 strikeouts.

Williams guided Hicks to its second straight Class C baseball, the school’s 15th state title.

Meanwhile, Jones guided Claiborne Christian to a state championship in Division V.

2022 LSWA CLASS C ALL-STATE CHARTS

BASEBALL          

Player school cl stats

Logan Wedrall Claiborne Christian, Sr. .358

A.J. Allen Claiborne Christian, Sr.  3.54 ERA

Zach Haymon Hicks  Sr.  7-4

Aiden Coffman Hicks So. .446

Parker Alexander Hornbeck Fr.  .447

Ethan Nash Simpson Sr. .441

Zane West Evans Sr. .303

Wayne Curtis Huckaby Calvin Sr. .375

Blake McEntyre Harrisonburg Sr. .404

Landon Lemoine St. Joseph’s Sr. .443

Jagger Thibodeaux Northside Christian Sr. .526

Hunter Merritt South Cameron Jr. .589

Reece Trahan Hackberry So. .438

Brad Pelt Hicks, Sr. .433

Joden Mitchell Claiborne Christian So. .391

Landon Poisso Calvin Jr. 4-0, .295

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ZACH HAYMON, HICKS

COACH OF THE YEAR: GARY WILLIAMS, HICKS

Honorable mention

Nick Womack, Claiborne Christian; Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck; Chase Taylor, Simpson; Russel Whitlow, Pleasant Hill; Joseph Adams, Calvin; Chris Griffith, Georgetown; Hudson Suiter, Northside Christian; Connor Helton, Hicks; Hayden Alexander, Harrisonburg.

SOFTBALL

Player school cl stats

Emma Adkins Summerfield Sr. .485

Allie Wainwright Claiborne Christian Fr. .677

Sunnee Miller Downsville Jr. .333

Madison Castilaw Kilbourne Sr. .452

Sadie Jeane Evans, So. .632

Abby Nicholas Hornbeck So. .571

Camryn Cartinez Ebarb, Sr. .603

Jayde Wilbanks Hicks, 8th,  .500, 4 HR, 24 RBIs

Haley Martin Calvin Fr. .392

Kyleigh Blundell Calvin Fr. .427

Jessi White Harrisonburg Jr. .412

Maddie Dupuis St. Joseph So. .392

Kamrie Breaux Northside Christian Sr. .631

Anna Cate Miller Claiborne Christian So. .511

Madelyn Nolen Starks Fr. .375

Miley Thompson Plainview 8th .350

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: HALEY MARTIN, CALVIN

COACH OF THE YEAR: JOHN JONES, CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN

Honorable mention

Rory Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Bryn Remedies, Ebarb; Lily Wainwright, Claiborne Christian; Emma Boggs, Downsville; Cadence Griffin, Georgetown; Lexie Merriman, Simpson; Madison Kennedy, Harrisonburg; Hannah Mitchell, Hornbeck; Angelle Delcambre, Hackberry; Karlee Abels, Calvin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.