Calvin and Hicks claimed Class C state championships at the Class C LHSAA nonselect tournaments, while Claiborne Christian swept the Division V titles.
All four teams were among those honored on the Class C All-State baseball and softball team selected by a panel of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Hicks swept the top baseball honors with senior Zach Haymon voted Outstanding Player and Gary Williams voted Coach of the Year.
Calvin freshman standout Haley Martin brought home Outstanding Player honors in softball. Claiborne Christian boss John Jones was chosen as the Coach of the Year.
Haymon, who fired 6.1 shutout innings in the title-game win over district and Vernon Parish rival, Hornbeck. He finished the season with a 7-4 record, while also batting .348 with 24 RBIs.
Martin was a top performer for a Calvin squad captured the Class C crown. She batted .392 on the season for the Lady Cougars and also had a a 1.82 earned run average with 162 strikeouts.
Williams guided Hicks to its second straight Class C baseball, the school’s 15th state title.
Meanwhile, Jones guided Claiborne Christian to a state championship in Division V.
2022 LSWA CLASS C ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Player school cl stats
Logan Wedrall Claiborne Christian, Sr. .358
A.J. Allen Claiborne Christian, Sr. 3.54 ERA
Zach Haymon Hicks Sr. 7-4
Aiden Coffman Hicks So. .446
Parker Alexander Hornbeck Fr. .447
Ethan Nash Simpson Sr. .441
Zane West Evans Sr. .303
Wayne Curtis Huckaby Calvin Sr. .375
Blake McEntyre Harrisonburg Sr. .404
Landon Lemoine St. Joseph’s Sr. .443
Jagger Thibodeaux Northside Christian Sr. .526
Hunter Merritt South Cameron Jr. .589
Reece Trahan Hackberry So. .438
Brad Pelt Hicks, Sr. .433
Joden Mitchell Claiborne Christian So. .391
Landon Poisso Calvin Jr. 4-0, .295
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ZACH HAYMON, HICKS
COACH OF THE YEAR: GARY WILLIAMS, HICKS
Honorable mention
Nick Womack, Claiborne Christian; Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck; Chase Taylor, Simpson; Russel Whitlow, Pleasant Hill; Joseph Adams, Calvin; Chris Griffith, Georgetown; Hudson Suiter, Northside Christian; Connor Helton, Hicks; Hayden Alexander, Harrisonburg.
SOFTBALL
Player school cl stats
Emma Adkins Summerfield Sr. .485
Allie Wainwright Claiborne Christian Fr. .677
Sunnee Miller Downsville Jr. .333
Madison Castilaw Kilbourne Sr. .452
Sadie Jeane Evans, So. .632
Abby Nicholas Hornbeck So. .571
Camryn Cartinez Ebarb, Sr. .603
Jayde Wilbanks Hicks, 8th, .500, 4 HR, 24 RBIs
Haley Martin Calvin Fr. .392
Kyleigh Blundell Calvin Fr. .427
Jessi White Harrisonburg Jr. .412
Maddie Dupuis St. Joseph So. .392
Kamrie Breaux Northside Christian Sr. .631
Anna Cate Miller Claiborne Christian So. .511
Madelyn Nolen Starks Fr. .375
Miley Thompson Plainview 8th .350
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: HALEY MARTIN, CALVIN
COACH OF THE YEAR: JOHN JONES, CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN
Honorable mention
Rory Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Bryn Remedies, Ebarb; Lily Wainwright, Claiborne Christian; Emma Boggs, Downsville; Cadence Griffin, Georgetown; Lexie Merriman, Simpson; Madison Kennedy, Harrisonburg; Hannah Mitchell, Hornbeck; Angelle Delcambre, Hackberry; Karlee Abels, Calvin.
