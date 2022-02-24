After coming up short in the Division V State Championship Game one year prior, the No. 2 Claiborne Christian Lady Crusaders climbed to the top of the mountain with a 61-35 championship win against No. 4 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville Thursday night.
The Lady Crusaders dominated the second half, and completely controlled the pace for the final two quarters.
Trailing by 11, the Lady Eagles went on a 5-0 run late in the third quarter, which forced Claiborne Christian coach Erin Perry to call timeout. Out of the break, Anna Cate Miller knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Claiborne Christian’s lead back to double digits.
The Lady Crusaders led 37-23 at the end of the quarter.
An 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter extended Claiborne’s lead to 20, as the students who made the trip down south to cheer on their classmates could practically taste it. A state championship was near.
In a more competitive first half, the Lady Crusaders were running in the second quarter, which led to a 6-0 run to start the period. Claiborne Christian led 17-10 in the quarter after the Lady Eagles went three-plus minutes without a basket.
A less than 100% Lexie Robinson converted an and-one to highlight a second quarter that saw the Lady Crusaders expand their lead to eight points. Claiborne Christian led 23-15 at halftime.
The Lady Crusaders ended the first half just like they began it. Claiborne Christian opened the game with a 9-2 run, as the up-and-down chaotic nature of the contest favored a Crusaders team that came one win shy of claiming the Division V State Championship one year ago.
St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville answered with a 10-2 run that included an and-one conversion at the buzzer. Still, the Lady Crusders took an 11-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Crusaders finished their season with a 22-9 record overall.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.