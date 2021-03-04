After upsetting No. 2 Family Community to get to the state championship game, No. 3 Claiborne Christian fell to No. 1 University Academy, 58-28, in the Division V State Championship Game Thursday afternoon.
Claiborne Christian trailed 11-7 in the early goings of the second quarter, but Jordan Semones hit a 3-pointer followed by a run-out, though, to extend the Lady Lions lead to nine. Semones hit another 3-pointer a few possessions later, as she scored 17 of her team’s 23 points in the first two quarters.
With a 14-0 run, the Lady Lions built a 25-7 lead with three minutes to play in the second quarter.
The Lady Crusaders trailed 30-9 at halftime.
Claiborne Christian got after it out of the break. Two quick baskets to start the third allowed the Lady Crusaders to begin the chipping process.
A fast-break opportunity for the Lady Lions out of a timeout, however, swung the momentum back in the favor of the No. 1 seed, and University maintained control from there.
An 8-0 run by University put the Lady Lions out in front 39-14 in the third quarter.
Annabelle Russell broke the run with her 10th point of the contest on the other end.
Claiborne Christian finished the season with a 15-9 overall record and runner-ups in Division V.
