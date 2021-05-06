Chad Olinde made it known from day one what the strength of this Claiborne Christian Crusader team is. Inarguably, it’s been pitching all season long.
And if you had any doubt entering a winner-take-all quarterfinal matchup against St. Joseph’s — Plaucheville, the 5-0 Crusader victory only solidified Olinde’s belief.
Nate Vaughn, who Olinde said hits his curveball like a hammer, struck out 13 batters in six innings during Claiborne Christian’s victory.
As for the offense generated in the win, the Crusaders certainly did enough in run support. Whether it was putting the ball in play or executing a sacrifice, the Crusaders took advantage of runners being in scoring position.
The Crusaders scored their first run in the third inning off of Holden Aultman’s RBI fielder’s choice. A wild pitch that followed gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.
Claiborne Christian added another run in the fourth with a sacrifice bunt, and the Crusaders produced two more insurance runs in the fifth with back-to-back groundouts with the bases loaded.
With the victory, the Crusaders will play the winner of University Academy and Family Christian in the semifinals Tuesday at 10 a.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.