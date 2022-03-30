The Claiborne Christian basketball program got a big shot in the arm with the hiring of former Simsboro head coach Josh Brown this week.
As the new head boys basketball coach for the Crusaders, Brown brings a championship pedigree that's hard to match in the state. Under Brown's leadership, Simsboro has won four of the last five Class B State Championships, including the most recent one in 2022.
"We are excited to have Josh be part of our community," Claiborne Christian athletic director Chad Olinde said. "He is going to bring a ton of excitement to our boys program. He's a winner who does things the right way."
Brown ripped off a 226-36 overall record in his seven years at Simsboro. Though it was difficult to move on from a great school with great kids, as Brown mentioned, he ultimately made the move for family reasons.
"That's 100% what this is about," Brown said. "My children have all been at Claiborne Christian since they were babies. My wife is a teacher there. We love Claiborne Christian and what they stand for. My boys are older and they play basketball, and I want to be there with them and be able to coach them. I can't be in two places at once. We're really blessed that the Lord worked it out."
Previous head coach Robert Price was relieved of his coaching duties but will finish out the school year teaching.
The coaching news was relayed from Brown to his new team on Tuesday after Brown broke the news to Simsboro players first. He said the players ultimately supported his decision.
"It was nothing but support," Brown said. "They know my sons personally. They were genuinely happy that we get to be together. Obviously we're all sad. I hate to go. This community has been such a big part of my life. Simsboro has been really good to me and my family. The kids are the ones who built this, and this program is going to have continued success."
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
