Chad Olinde issued a challenge to his No. 3 (4-8) Claiborne Christian squad to improve inside the batter’s box. It’s a must.
“From the first weekend to where we started with St. Frederick to where we’re at now, we’ve had huge improvements,” Olinde said. “Our hitting is our one concern. Our pitching is going to be fine. The defense will be fine. We’ve seen some fairly decent pitching, but still that’s what I would say is lacking.”
Olinde isn’t hitting the panic button, nor should he considering the track history of championships won at Claiborne Christian. The Crusaders know how to turn it on when it comes to postseason play, and Olinde understands he’s facing much bigger schools.
The Crusaders are coming off of two losses last weekend, where Claiborne Christian tried to take down District 2-5A opponents Ouachita (7-4) and Ruston (8-1).
The bright spot on the year has been the pitching. Nate Vaughn and Logan Wedrall have each had their moments this season.
“What you get with Logan is incredible control,” Olinde said. “Nate offers a little more speed. He hits his curveball like a hammer. It’s really nice. So you know, behind them I’ve got two freshmen pitchers who are playing varsity for the first time. I have three freshmen starting in the infield behind them. So we’re just trying to figure things out.”
