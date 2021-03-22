Olinde

Grace Christian beat Claiborne Christian 5-1 in the Class 5 State Championship game at Sulphur, LA Friday afternoon 5/12/2017

 TOM MORRIS --(318) 237.3030

Chad Olinde issued a challenge to his No. 3 (4-8) Claiborne Christian squad to improve inside the batter’s box. It’s a must.

“From the first weekend to where we started with St. Frederick to where we’re at now, we’ve had huge improvements,” Olinde said. “Our hitting is our one concern. Our pitching is going to be fine. The defense will be fine. We’ve seen some fairly decent pitching, but still that’s what I would say is lacking.”

Olinde isn’t hitting the panic button, nor should he considering the track history of championships won at Claiborne Christian. The Crusaders know how to turn it on when it comes to postseason play, and Olinde understands he’s facing much bigger schools.

The Crusaders are coming off of two losses last weekend, where Claiborne Christian tried to take down District 2-5A opponents Ouachita (7-4) and Ruston (8-1).

The bright spot on the year has been the pitching. Nate Vaughn and Logan Wedrall have each had their moments this season.

“What you get with Logan is incredible control,” Olinde said. “Nate offers a little more speed. He hits his curveball like a hammer. It’s really nice. So you know, behind them I’ve got two freshmen pitchers who are playing varsity for the first time. I have three freshmen starting in the infield behind them. So we’re just trying to figure things out.”

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.