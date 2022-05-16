In the end, Claiborne Christian’s seventh state championship in baseball was inevitable.
Drama surrounded the events of the Division V State Championship, but whether the game was completed on Friday when it was originally scheduled or Monday where it was ultimately delayed, the result remained the same. The Crusaders hoisted the Division V State Championship Monday afternoon after playing three and two-third innings to conclude an 8-0 victory. And the wait made it all the more sweeter.
Claiborne Christian wins back-to-back titles for the first time since 2010. The Crusaders defeated Grace Christian in back-to-back championship games in 2021 and 2022.
Leading 2-0, A.J. Allen picked up where he left off Friday, as he retired six straight Grace Christian batters Monday before gaining some insurance runs in the sixth.
Logan Wedrall led off the inning with a double and Allen and Holden Aultman drew walks in ensuing at bats to load the bases with no outs. A passed ball scored another Crusader run, which was actually a theme Friday night. That made it a 3-0 affair before Ethan Edwards and Josh Vaughn drew walks to load the bases and score another run.
Joden Mitchell’s sacrifice fly and Sprague Zizzi’s RBI single expanded the Crusaders lead to a comfortable 6-0 advantage. But the Crusaders weren’t done. Vaughn stole home and the Crusaders batted around in the inning.
The final run of the inning came via error.
Allen tossed a complete game shutout to earn Most Outstanding Player honors. He allowed no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
On Friday, Allen ran into trouble in the third inning when Grace Christian had runners at first and second with two outs. No problem for Claiborne Christian’s right-handed pitcher, though, as he notched a strikeout to end the threat and keep Grace Christian scoreless through three. Grace Christian stranded two more runners in the ensuing inning.
The Crusaders were gifted runs with passed balls in the first inning. Zizzi singled and came around to score on the first passed ball. Nick Womack, who also singled in the inning, scored on the second passed ball to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.
Womack was 3-for-4 in the win, while Zizzi collected two hits.
The Crusaders participated in their 14th straight state tournament with 12 of those appearances leading to state championship games. Claiborne Christian
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.