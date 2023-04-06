Fairview sophomore Reesie Jinks and Gibsland-Coleman senior Terrance James headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class C All-State basketball teams.
Claiborne Christian players earn honorable mention All-State nods
- By DANIEL GREEN Written for the LSWA
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- West Monroe's Arledge steps down as head coach
- OCS, St. Frederick meet in semifinal rematch
- OCS' Trichel strikes out 10 in victory over St. Frederick
- Diverse group of West Monroe student athletes sign to play at next level
- Winnsboro downtown business opening sees resurgence
- FMC, community mourn passing of physician
- Sterlington picks up 5th straight victory in clash with Crusaders
- 2023 Boys All-Parish Basketball Team
- Drug bust nets two arrests
- West Monroe man arrested for attacking victim with machete
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
- By DANIEL GREEN Written for the LSWA
Fairview sophomore Reesie Jinks and Gibsland-Coleman senior Terrance James headline the Loui… Read moreClaiborne Christian players earn honorable mention All-State nods
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe is seeking some $2.4 million in grant funding to prevent flooding in… Read moreWest Monroe seeks $2.4M for flood wall
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s parent company says it has no plans to sell any part of t… Read moreGlenwood hospital: ‘No plans to sell’
The town of Sterlington was selected last week to receive funding from the 2023 Keep Louisia… Read moreSterlington awarded grant to install trash receptacles
The city of Monroe is launching a bulk trash collection service, the Big Haul project, for i… Read moreMonroe launches bulk trash collection program
Monroe City Attorney Angie Deal Sturdivant recently announced her candidacy for Monroe City … Read moreSturdivant to become candidate for City Court judge
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Social Security beneficiaries may suffer a 24-percent cut in monthly benefits in another 10 … Read moreCassidy: Biden, Trump wrong about Social Security
A murder mystery dinner theater is set to be held at the West Monroe Convention Center on tw… Read moreDinner theater opens April 22
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe completed phase one of its Downtown Riverfront Mariana project last … Read moreWM opens public boat slip on river
- By Rev. Michael Thang’wa JGSChurch.org
By Very Rev. Michael Thang’wa Read moreRev. Michael Thang’wa: God is good, all the time
- By Rev. Michael Wood
By Rev. Michael Wood Read moreRev. Michael Wood: Death could not defeat Jesus
The latest economic impact report from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana shows th… Read moreTRSL paid $425M in retirement income to NELA residents
Alma ‘Tootie’ Armstrong Read moreObituaries published April 5, 2023
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted unanimously earlier this week to adopt new parish voti… Read morePolice Jury redraws parish voting districts
State Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his support for legislation last week that woul… Read moreAG backs bill to create transparency
Tiffany Goldsby of Morehouse Parish Elementary was selected as an Outstanding School Support… Read moreMorehouse Parish school district employee selected as award finalist
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the National Organ Transplant Act. This cre… Read moreJeff Crouere: Reagan program has served Louisiana well
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
Important deadlines to file legislation for the regular session blew right past us last week… Read moreJeremy Alford: Notes from regular session
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.