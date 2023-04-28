Claiborne Christian is just one win shy of repeating as the LHSAA Select Division V State Champions after pummeling Family Community, 14-3, in Friday’s semifinal in Sulphur.
Claiborne Christian softball advances to state championship game
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Warriors head to state tournament for first time in 23 years
- West named Vidalia coach
- West Monroe extends application period
- West Monroe softball earns third straight trip to Sulphur
- Lumen headcount down 800 in Monroe
- Top baseball seeds get into playoff action this week
- No. 1 Sterlington punches ticket to state tournament
- MARTIN: Diving into the hottest names tied to West Monroe's coaching search
- Shirley named new library director
- Lawmaker apologizes for outburst
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Claiborne Christian is just one win shy of repeating as the LHSAA Select Division V State Ch… Read moreClaiborne Christian softball advances to state championship game
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA playoffs clincher and digging deep for an MLB pick: Best Bets for April 28
- By Gabby Jimenez LSU Manship News Service
State officials are trying to figure out how to remedy a decline in TOPS scholarship partici… Read moreTOPS scholarship participation declining
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Deborah Faulk of West Monroe received recognition for her artistic abilities last week after… Read moreWM native lands painting in exhibit for the first time
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNFL Draft position props present some interesting values: Best Bets for April 27
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
It’s fun to speculate about where the top prospects will be selected in the NFL Draft, and t… Read more2023 NFL Draft over or under? See draft position odds for top prospects
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The first round of the NBA Playoffs is nearing its conclusion, but tonight offers an excitin… Read moreNBA Playoffs DFS April 26: See which Wednesday main slate matchup we're targeting
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA playoffs parlay in Knicks-Cavaliers, Lakers-Grizzlies: Best Bets for April 26
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack said improving the state’s education s… Read moreWaguespack calls for education, safety reform
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington lawmaker Stewart Cathey Jr.’s legislation diverting millions of dollars in prope… Read moreLawmaker apologizes for outburst
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Southside Economic Development District’s Board of Commissioners discussed plans last we… Read moreSEDD members face removal
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
The state House Committee on Insurance considered numerous insurance reform bills last week … Read moreHouse considers bills dealing with insurance
- By Oscar Tickle LSU Manship News Service
The House Ways and Means Committee advanced a proposal for a constitutional amendment that w… Read moreCap on parish severance tax revenue could increase
The Monroe Police Department reported finding a body in the Ouachita River as a result of se… Read moreMPD finds body in Ouachita River
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Dan Lane was tapped Monday as the next principal of West Monroe High School. Read moreDan Lane named WMHS principal
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Southside Economic Development District’s Board of Commissioners agreed last week to see… Read moreSEDD eyes $1M for master plan, projects
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the city of West Monroe have partnered… Read moreWest Monroe Brown Bag Concert series to return in May
Louisiana State Police Troop F started investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on st… Read moreTroopers seek vehicle involved in hit-and run
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
Monroe Garden Club members and their guests gathered on a beautiful spring day in April with… Read moreMonroe Garden Club enjoys annual plant auction
Nearly two out of three pickup truck drivers in the state who died in crashes in 2021 were n… Read moreHighway Safety Commission launches seatbelt campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.