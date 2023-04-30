It’s one thing to be the overwhelming No. 1 seed in a playoff bracket. But it’s another thing entirely to play like it.
Claiborne Christian (26-4) played like the best team in Select Division V all season long, and the Lady Crusaders put an exclamation mark on the 2023 season by beating St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville, 4-1, to repeat as LHSAA Division V State Champions.
Being the most talented team on the field is surely a blessing, but it can be a curse if everyone isn’t pulling in the right direction. The Lady Crusaders certainly did that in 2023.
“I think early in the year I could tell the girls were a little overconfident at times, and it showed in how we played. But after setting up opportunities to compete against each other, we just started playing loose this year,” Claiborne Christian head coach Chris Winstead said. “And when we got into the playoffs, they were just totally different. I think you could just see it in their eyes.”
Allie Wainwright put the Lady Crusaders in the driver seat in the very first inning when she hit a solo homer. Though Wainwright leads the team in batting average, that was only her second home run of the season.
“We play in a big park, so I think that hurt her some this year. She’s hit a lot that have bounced off the fence or hit the gap,” Winstead said.
Claiborne Christian added another run in the frame when Claiborne Christina’s lone senior starter Lily Wainwright crossed home plate on a dropped third strike. A 2-0 deficit might as well have been insurmountable facing Anna Cate Miller inside the circle Saturday.
Miller allowed just one run (in the sixth inning) on three hits and two walks. She also struck out 11 batters.
“I could see it from the first inning. The scouting report on this team was their top three hitters were their best hitters, and (Miller) went three-up, three-down,” Winstead said. “She got the first two batters out quickly and then struck out their three-hole hitter. It was like, ‘OK, she’s on. It’s going to be a dominant day.’ And she was. Their pitcher did a good job of keeping us off balance with a rise ball, so we needed Anna Cate to come through.”
The Lady Crusaders added two more runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 advantage. One of those runs came when Halli Weeks laid down a perfectly placed bunt.
St. Joseph’s threatened in the sixth inning with a run scored and two on with two outs, but first baseman Abby Saterfiel made a diving catch in foul territory to disrupt the momentum.
“That was a big moment,” Winstead said. “That shifted the momentum back to us and it stayed.”
Claiborne Christian inched closer to repeating as the LHSAA Select Division V State Champions after pummeling Family Community, 13-3, in Friday’s semifinal in Sulphur.
The No. 1 Lady Crusaders (25-4) recorded 11 hits in the five-inning victory.
Miller practically did it all Friday afternoon. She homered, drove in five RBIs and walked three times while also going two-for-two at the plate. Inside the circle, Miller allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Family Community actually took a 1-0 lead after the first inning before Miller settled in and tossed blanks over the next three innings.
Claiborne took a 3-1 lead in the second inning and never looked back, adding four more runs in both the third and fourth innings to set the table for the five-inning victory.
Allie Wainwright produced two doubles, Lily Wainwright knocked in two runs and Halli Weeks doubled in the victory.
Winstead couldn’t help but praise his girls after the state championship win, starting with the veteran Lily Wainwright’s all the way to seventh grader Addie Clampit.
“A lot of girls grew up this year, and it was just fun to be around,” Winstead said. “There were times where I just sat back and watched them. I was amazed at how well they played.”
