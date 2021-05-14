The No. 2 Claiborne Christian Crusaders captured its sixth state championship in school history with an 8-3 victory against No. 1 Grace Christian in the Division V State Championship Game Friday morning in Sulphur.
The Crusaders participation in their 13th straight state tournament (excluding the canceled 2020 season) begs the question — Is the Claiborne Christian baseball team one of Louisiana’s greatest dynasties?
“I have no idea about that, but I know this is 13 in a row and 11 of those have been state championship games,” Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde said. “I don’t know if I would call it a dynasty or whatever. But we have great kids from great families at a great school. And it’s been a great ride.”
That ride got even better when Nate Vaughn threw all seven innings after tossing three in the Crusaders semifinal victory on Tuesday. Vaughn earned Most Outstanding Player of the Game for allowing just three runs on seven hits and one walk. Vaughn also struck out eight batters in the victory. Vaughn’s pitch count was tested, but there was no way he was coming out of the game with a lead.
“I just really wanted that state championship. I’m not going to lie,” Vaughn said.
Claiborne Christian struck first. With two outs, Nick Womack hit the ball over the centerfielder’s head and Logan Wedrell knocked him in with a line drive between the third baseman and shortstop in the first inning.
“I feel like we haven’t been that good of a hitting team all year long, but we got the hits we needed today,” Wedrall said. “We wanted to get up in the first and not let our foot off the gas. And we did that.”
Vaughn was dialed in early, as his breaking ball froze Grace Christian batters. And when the Warriors put the ball in play, Vaughn’s defense came through. The highlight of the first came with two outs when Joden Mitchell back-handed a ball on the third base line and threw the runner out at first to a stretching Womack.
The Crusaders added another run in the second. A hit batsman and error placed runners at the corners with one out for the Crusaders. That's when Mitchell’s sac fly scored Jacob Little from third.
Vaughn gave up his second hit of the game but kept Grace Christian off the board thanks to stellar plays in the field from AJ Allen and Wedrall.
The Crusaders consistently put the ball in play and constantly placed pressure on the Grace Christian defense. Wedrall knocked in his second run of the game in the third, and JD Tarantino followed with a double.
“It was a lot of our young guys too,” Olinde said. “Like we said all year, our pitching and defense has been pretty good, but we always struggled with offense. It sure was nice. We didn’t get a bunch of hits, but when we got them, they were key. Hats off to my kids. They battled.”
Claiborne Christian totaled seven hits in the victory.
Vaughn was still going strong through the fourth with back-to-back strikeouts, or so everyone thought. What was called a third strike was reversed to a foul tip by the umpire. The at-bat continued and culminated with an Ethan Devanie double. No matter, Vaughn put away the next two in order himself.
“I thought I struck him out twice, so it was aggravating,” Vaughn said. “I was just thinking, 'Just stikc with it.' All year we’ve had mental issues, and we’ve just had to stay strong the entire year. That was my motto there.”
Claiborne Christian tacked on two more in the fifth inning. Tarantino knocked in Wedrall, who reached after taking a baseball off the top of the dome. Amy’s day ended in the fifth. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk. Holden Aultman knocked in another run with a single to bring Claiborne Christian's lead to 5-0.
Grace Christian’s bats came alive in the sixth. Four hits and a walk brought Grace Christian back into it. Devanie knocked in a run and Seth Cook knocked in another. After Vaughn struck out the next batter, Phillip Cole delivered an RBI single. Olinde had an arm ready, but he wanted to see if Vaughn could finish it out.
“This was Nate’s game,” Olinde said. “He deserved to get that last out.”
Wedrall doubled in the seventh to complete his 3-for-3 day. That set up a couple insurance runs, as the bases were loaded with two outs when a dribbler back to the mound produced an error. Two walks that followed made it 8-3 in favor of Claiborne Christian.
The Crusaders victory marked Olinde’s fifth state championship as a coach, so he and his bunch were no strangers to winning the big game. Still, his Crusaders entered that matchup as the underdog. And perhaps that was a mistake.
“We’ve been the underdog every game this year,” Olinde said. “Every game we’ve played, we played not just a higher class but a good baseball team. So we’re always the underdog. So we’re used to that. Power rankings doesn’t mean anything. These kids have heart. And they really wanted it.”
