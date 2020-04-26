On one hand, Colt Hamilton is much more fortunate than most senior baseball players. Hamilton saw his first varsity action as a baseball player when he was in seventh grade. He’s been in four state championship games and he has two championship rings stored away.
“I’m so happy for him for that, but it’s still disappointing it ended the way it did,” Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde said.
Then there’s the other hand. Getting to play varsity baseball well before most in the state could ever dream of doing makes the LHSAA’s cancellation of spring sports that more anticlimactic for Hamilton, who was one of Claiborne Christian’s brightest shining stars in the 2020 season.
“My heart goes out to him, but I certainly understand why the LHSAA made the decision,” Olinde said. “It had to happen. Why continue to drag this out? When I told Colt, he just poured his heart out to me. He was upset, and I understand why.”
Hamilton played in the outfield from his freshman year until his senior, but he started out his career as a designated hitter in seventh and eighth grade. Fittingly enough, Hamilton felt like hitting is what he improved the most over his high school career.
The numbers suggest as much. Hamilton was second on the team with a .375 batting average in 2020. And though Claiborne Christian was 5-4 to start the season, the Crusaders were beginning to play their best ball yet. The Crusaders edged Mangham in a 3-1 affair after dismantling both Weston and Kilbourne in previous matchups. The sudden conclusion to the season forced Claiborne Christian’s lone senior to ponder the question, “What if?”
“It felt like everything was really starting to come together,” Hamilton said. “I just feel like it wasn’t just me either. The other guys were starting to find their swing and pitch. We were playing great defense and everything. It was all coming together.”
So you could imagine the heartbreak Hamilton endured when he received the news the rest of the season would be canceled. It was far from surprising. It was expected even, but that didn’t lessen the blow.
“I understand that they’re trying to protect the players, and I just think that… I had to really pray and tell myself to stop thinking about myself,” Hamilton said. “You need to think about the other players and not just yourself.”
Hamilton said the highlight of his career was the 2016 baseball championship. Even though it was the first of two state titles in his career, it stood out the most because it was a defining moment in his young career. As an eighth grader Hamilton was still trying to find his place with much older teammates. Being a part of that state championship victory tore down any walls that were previously held due to the age gap on the team.
“It was only my second year on the team, so I really didn’t know many of the guys personally,” Hamilton said. “As soon as we won, it was like you knew everybody in that moment.”
Hamilton said he wasn’t sure if he would have the opportunity to play baseball at the next level, and if he weren’t able to, he would like to attend either Louisiana Tech or ULM, where he planned to study pre-med.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.