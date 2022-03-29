Atlanta's Princis Goff and Jehovah-Jireh's John-Paul Ricks carried their respective teams throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Goff led her squad to the brink of an LHSAA tourney berth. Ricks guided his team to a runner-up finish in Division V.
As a result, Goff and Ricks claimed Outstanding Player honors on the Class C All-State basketball teams selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Goff was the primary scorer and rebounder for an Atlanta team that lost in the Class C quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Gibsland-Coleman. Goff eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier during her senior season, averaging 36 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals per outing. On the season, she registered eight 40-point outings and two games where she scored 50 or more.
Ricks powered Jehovah-Jireh once again. The 6-foot senior averaged 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals as he took his squad to the title game in Division V for the sixth straight year. The Warriors were the runner-up.
Hornbeck's Matthew Killian and Family Christian's Isaac Fontenot-Amedee were honored as the Coach of the Year winners.
Killian guided the Hornet girls team to a 22-12 record and the LHSAA tourney, where they lost to eventual champion Hicks. Killian, a Hornbeck graduate, led the school to its first semifinal berth in over a decade and were led by all-state selection Hannah Dahlhoff.
Fontenot-Amedee coached Family Christian to a Division V championship in his first season with brothers Bryson and Chance Martin, who both made the Class C squad, playing major roles. It was FCA’s first LHSAA title since 2002.
Class C state champions Hicks and Gibsland-Coleman each landed two players on the squads.
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
John-Paul Ricks Jehovah Jireh 6-0, Sr. 28.0
Terrance James Gibsland-Coleman 6-4 Jr. 21.0
Bryson Martin Family Christian 5-10, Sr. 18.0
Joseph Adams Calvin 5-10 Sr. 28.0
Derwin Ancar Phoenix 6-2 Jr. 20.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Chance Martin Family Christian 5-10 Jr. 14.0
Braxton Basco Simpson 5-10 Sr. 16.0
Brady Alexander Hornbeck Jr 6-2 Jr. 18.0
Dontarias Coleman Gibsland-Coleman Sr 6-6 Sr. 15.0
Wayne Curtis Huckaby Calvin 5-10 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JOHN-PAUL RICKS, JEHOVAH-JIREH
COACH OF THE YEAR: ISAAC FONTENOT-AMEDEE, FAMILY CHRISTIAN
Honorable mention
A.J. Allen, Claiborne Christian; Brayden Cutts, Simpson Quay Seaberry, St Joseph-Plaucheville; Jaggar Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Tyren Johnson, Plainview; C.J. Scott, Pleasant Hill; Rondell Battle, Phoenix; Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Princis Goff Atlanta 5-8 Sr. 36.0
Lauren Quinn Hicks 5-10 Sr, 20.0
Samora Sampson Gibsland-Coleman 6-1 Fr. 22.0
Malaysia Tate Summerfield Sr 5-6 Sr. 24.0
Hannah Dahlhoff Hornbeck Sr 5-10 Sr. 18.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Avery Coffman Hicks 5-7 Sr. 15.0
Lexy Robinson Claiborne Christian Jr 5-11 Jr. 12.0
Lauren Rachal Family Christian 5-5 So. 16.0
Zoey Fee Plainview 5-0 Sr. 15.0
Riley Haus Evans 5-6 Jr. 17.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PRINCIS GOFF, ATLANTA
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT KILLIAN, HORNBECK
Honorable mention
Jamiya Addison, Phoenix; Kennedie Harrison, Starks; Hope Cauthron, Reeves; Olivia Rabalais, St Joseph’s-Plaucheville; Camryn Cartinez, Ebarb; Ke’Honesty Williams, Gibsland-Coleman; Alaysia Combs, Summerfield; Emily Head, Claiborne Christian.
