A combination of youth and experience can go a long way in most sports – a point the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State baseball and softball teams prove in a big way.
Freshman Marshall Louque and veteran coach Ryan Jensen swept the top honors in baseball after leading Lutcher to its first LHSAA baseball title in nearly a decade.
Returning all-state player Kamryn Broussard of Iowa and second-year head coach Justin Kees of champion Buckeye lead the softball squad. Both teams were selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Louque, part of the Louisiana squad that won the Little League World Series in 2019, was voted the Outstanding Player after compiling a 7-2 record and a 0.27 earned run average as the Bulldogs’ top starting pitcher. He also hit .475 with 19 doubles, four triples, six home runs and a 52 RBIs.
Broussard, a junior outfielder, led Iowa to a second consecutive runner-up finish in 3A. She batted .470 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Broussard also had a .966 fielding percentage.
Both Lutcher and Buckeye won their first titles LHSAA in nine seasons. Jensen garnered Coach of the Year honors in baseball after leading Lutcher to a 33-9 record. Buckeye’s Kees was voted softball Coach of the Year after his title team finished with a 28-8 record.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Marshall Louque Lutcher Fr. 7-2
P Camden Sunstrom University So. 9-1
P Hayden Robinson Berwick Jr. 10-1
P Tyler Weimer E.D. White Jr. 6-3
C Jake LaRocca St. Louis Jr. .407
IF Joe Cochran West Feliciana Sr. .392
IF Luke Zerangue Berwick Sr. .352
IF Tyler Lejeune Iota Sr. .392
IF Nick Duplechain Iota Sr. 505
OF Caleb Stelly Parkview Baptist Sr. .459
OF Brock Louque Lutcher So. .364
OF Cru Bella Berwick Jr. .370
UT Brady Parker Grant Sr. 6-0
UT Noah Detillier Lutcher Sr. .342
UT Clay Menard Berwick Sr. .357
UT Sterling Sims Sterlington So. 10-3
UT Cole Thompson Sterlington Sr. .322
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MARSHALL LOUQUE, LUTCHER
COACH OF THE YEAR: RYAN JENSEN, LUTCHER
Honorable mention
Koltin Lebleu, Iowa; Luke Courville, St. Louis; Nathen Paul, Jena; Layden Sepulvado, South Beauregard; Dawson Richard, Berwick; Julian Pomar, De La Salle; Beau Armstrong, Hannan; Paxton Willis, Jena; Collin McKenzie, North Webster; Mason Johnston Berwick; Wils Melton, University; Cohen Veron, Lutcher; Andrew Mouton, Iota; Jace Dawson, Westlake; Ethan Lee, E.D. White; Brendan Gaubert, E.D. White; Zerrick Jones, Jena; Carter Poche, Lutcher.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Arlee Darbonne Iowa Sr. 26-2
P Maddie Taylor Sterlington So. 17-8
P McKenna Howell Grant Jr. 19-6
P Allie Bland Lutcher Sr. 26-4
C Katie Salling Parkview Baptist Sr. .537
IF Ana Alexander Iowa Jr. .427
IF Morgan Eaves South Beauregard Sr. .490
IF Alexis Smith Buckeye Sr. .423
IF Britt Bourgoyne Brusly Sr. .562
OF Kamryn Broussard Iowa Jr. .470
OF Malayna Daigle Iota Sr. .477
OF Hailey Peterson Haynes So. .475
UT Olivia Henry Buckeye So. 18-7
UT Chakirrious Parker St. James .443
UT Cheyenne Jenkins Hannan So. .467
UT Maria Detillier Lutcher Sr. .568
UT Emelie Price South Beauregard Sr. .471
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KAMRYN BROUSSARD, IOWA
COACH OF THE YEAR: JUSTIN KEES, BUCKEYE
Honorable mention
Emma Huber, South Beauregard; Macy Daily, Church Point; Jadyn Dauzart, Buckeye; Sidney St. Pe’, Buckeye; Paige Carreno, Grant; Candace Hudnall, Jena; Amelia Bouvier, Laila Clark, Brusly; Briley LeBeouf, Kaplan; Delaney Walker, Haynes; Tristyn Baugh, Hannan; Kamryn Howard, Iowa; Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan; Kylie Welch, Iota; Emma Brown, Sterlington; Gracie Pettway, Grant; Tori Shirley, Jena; Aubrie Claverie, Haynes; Kristen Wegener, Hannan; Parris Harry, St. James; Sina Ballew, Buckeye; Laila Clark, Brusly; Lauryn Packard, Kaplan; Haylee Dangerfield, Jena; Amelia Mares, Hannan; Paris Harry, St. James; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Bella Breaud, E.D. White.
