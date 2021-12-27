Lee Doty isn't a perfect man. He'd be the first to tell you that. But the 2021 Sterlington Panthers are. Perhaps it's due of the imperfections of man that a perfect season takes time to fully digest.
And right now. It's finally setting in for Doty and the Sterlington community. That's actually why Doty wanted to wait until after Christmas to fully interact with his seniors again.
The tough, grizzled head coach for Sterlington High School just knew it would be too emotional of a reunion.
“They’re very special,” Doty said. “It’s going to be strange being in this building without them. We’re going to miss these guys, but man, I’ve told them it’s time for them to spread their wings and go make other accomplishments in life. If they accomplish something more than what we did here together, that’ll mean a lot more to me.”
You can forgive Doty if he’s a little more sentimental than normal. There’s been an awful lot of reflection with his family and his coaching staff after the Panthers pulled off a historic 15-0 season. And the “historic” adjective certainly tracks when you consider only 14 teams from Ouachita Parish have ever produced undefeated seasons in the history of the LHSAA. Because certain coaches accomplished that feat more than once, Doty became just the eighth coach from the parish to ever record a perfect season.
“It’s unique, and it’s amazing,” Doty said. “It’s very difficult… You know, we had a close call here and there. We never really set out to make that a goal of ours. We never thought we’d be 15-0. We just wanted to make sure we got better every week. Now that it’s over and we can look back on it, you see just how hard it is to go and play at a level to win 15 times in a row.”
Following the win, Doty told the media gathered at the postgame press conference that the victory was for the Sterlington community. In the days leading into Sterlington’s 26-24 victory against Union in the Class 3A State Championship Game, Doty sent a picture of someone he was coaching for to his seniors. And he asked them who they were playing for. Doty was asked who his “one” was, but he felt some things needed to stay between him and the team.
“I’m going to leave that private,” Doty said. “You know, it was a lot of folks involved in this year that we were all playing for. That was a good moment between me and my seniors. I’ve never done that before, and after you do it, you wish you would have done it through every senior group. A lot of (the pictures were of) family and some are not still with us. And like an offensive lineman would send a picture of the whole offensive line. It was just amazing.”
When a team goes unblemished for a full season, some teams reveal their true characteristics early on in the season. And sure, that much is true of a Sterlington Panther team that racked up wins against salty programs like Mangham, Oak Grove, Jennings and Union toward the first half of the season. But it wasn’t until the semifinals that Doty truly realized just how uniquely gifted his team was.
After beating what some football insiders pegged as the team to beat in Madison Prep, 40-34, in overtime in the quarterfinals, Sterlington dominated Church Points, 38-0, in the semifinals.
“Even though it was the semifinals, and it wasn’t as dramatic as the week before, we were going into the fourth quarter when I realized we were going to the Dome,” Doty said. “You have to know when you beat Madison Prep that you’re a legitimate team, but we never went into the season saying, ‘Hey, let’s go win a quarterfinal game.’ We had bigger aspirations. So when we knew we had it won against Church Point, that was really special.”
In a season full of instant classics throughout the parish, the best might have been reserved for last when Sterlington tangled with Union again in the Class 3A State Championship Game.
After previously beating Union 28-12 in the regular season — and holding Trey Holly to just 30 yards in the first half before Holly eventually totaled 197 rushing yards — the Panthers had to set out and face a familiar foe. Add on top of the familiarity the fact that Sterlington had only been in just two fourth quarter games in the previous 14 weeks, and you could see why Sterlington’s 24-20 deficit in the final minutes of the Class 3A State Championship Game made fans uneasy. But Sterlington never blinked.
“You know, we played some really tough first half games, and that includes Carroll at the end of the season,” Doty said. “The Carroll game was really close at halftime, and then we had the Madison Prep game. We just had a composed group of young men that never panicked.”
Cool, calm and collected, quarterback Mason Lawhon led the team down the field on Sterlington’s final possession, where running back J’Keldrick Miller scored from 21 yards out with 1:07 remaining. Sterlington’s defense batted down a last-second Hail Mary attempt as Sterlington held on to beat Union, 26-24, to end the season with a perfect record. While Doty is the face of the Panthers, he gave all the credit to his staff and players for pulling off the unusual feat.
“We’ve had some time now to think back on what we did, and realize what a heck of a ride it was,” Doty said. “There have been a lot of signs around town, and look I made a promise to the community at the Pancake with the Panthers. I told them, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this thing for the community.’ We kept our promise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.