Todd Garvin is Ouachita’s prodigal son.
His coaching journey is a story of disappointment, second chances and ultimately redemption. And after leading a previously 1-5 Ouachita Lion squad to a 9-4 season, where the Lions reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, Garvin has claimed his first Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year honor. But more importantly than that, Ouachita's success on the football field has sent a current through the athletic building and inside the halls of Ouachita Parish High School. Optimism and pride continues to swell, and it is contagious.
“Our school year will be one that won’t be like any other,” Garvin said. “I’m just telling you, the morale, it’ll carry over into other sports. You see it in the school building every day. The staff is different. The kids that aren’t even associated with athletics are different.”
And senior players that will soon move on are great examples of the sea change taking place at Ouachita. Running back Marcell Henderson talked about how the emphasis on the two-minute drill every day combined with the mixture of music at practice helped bring a new vibe to the school that had been missing. But before Garvin ever had an opportunity to put his stamp on Ouachita, he was navigating his way through the coaching ranks.
His journey didn’t start with disappointment, but it proved to be the turning point in his career.
The fork in the road for Garvin’s coaching career came in 2018. Despite whispers and rumors surrounding Garvin’s coaching fate at West Monroe back in January earlier that year, Ouachita’s headman maintained his offensive duties in the weight room and through 7-on-7 competitions during the summer. What he hoped would remain just whispers and rumors turned out to be a meeting with reality. With one sudden conversation, Garvin was demoted from his varsity coaching duties in the last week of July.
“That was just bad timing,” Garvin said. “I don’t think they considered those things for me. I was going to be stuck with no options. I won’t go into detail about what was told to me, but I just didn’t like the situation.”
Garvin felt like he had no other choice but to leave. As he put it, the decision was, well, simply a business one. But that doesn’t mean hurt feelings weren’t involved.
Left pondering his future in coaching, a second chance arrived for Garvin. Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh gave Garvin an opportunity to join in on the efforts to rebuild Ruston’s football program into a respected entity again.
“Whenever Todd called me and told me he was looking for a job, I told him to give me five minutes. I called our principal and superintendent and told them we needed to make this happen,” Baugh said. “I think they trusted my intuition and my knowledge on that. Todd’s reputation speaks for itself too.”
Baugh and Garvin enjoyed three seasons together at Ruston, which included quarterfinal runs, before Garvin got the opportunity to coach his alma mater in 2021.
The opportunity to become a first-year head coach at a place he served as the school’s quarterback two decades prior was a can’t-miss one for Garvin, but another wrinkle to Garvin’s story developed through another coaching hire. Ouachita’s new head football coach linked up with former Neville defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis after his unceremonious departure with the Tigers.
“I don’t know how to word this, but it was kind of like two rejects basically being able to put our heads together and believe in one another to continue to do what we felt was right to have a successful year,” Garvin said. “It was different programs, but we had similar situations happen with the both of us. I think Coach Baugh saw that I was done wrong and that I was a good coach. I saw that with Benjy. Having played against Benjy for a long time, he gets his kids to play hard and he has a great scheme. It was a no brainer. I guess you could say the stars aligned.”
Being entrusted to lead the football team at Ouachita was an assignment Garvin didn’t take lightly, and he understood it wouldn’t be an easy one. Not after the team went 1-5 the year prior. Ouachita enjoyed a fast start (5-2), but the Lions were about to host three district opponents that made quarterfinal appearances in 2020 (Ruston, West Monroe and Alexandria) in consecutive weeks.
The Ruston game was a stunner. Lockstep in a double overtime game, the Lions faked a PAT but failed to convert in a 56-55 loss.
“I think that was the turning point in our season,” Garvin said. “A lot of lessons were learned, especially on my part. I told the kids after that I didn’t regret going for two, but I did regret not putting the ball in the hands of our best playmaker. I thought after that loss our kids understood that we could compete with the Ruston’s and the West Monroe’s.”
Redemption in so many forms of the word came the following week. Garvin would face a school that he spent more than a decade at, as the West Monroe Rebels made that short trip over for a district showdown. The game meant so much to him for so many reasons, and though he didn’t want to make the game about himself, he also didn’t want to hide his emotions from the players either. So he tried his best to take the emotions out of it.
“You don’t let personal agenda get in the way, but you can’t tell your football team one thing and then behind the door feel another way,” Garvin said. “So look, the game meant a lot. But it was nothing personal really. It’s just business. After it’s over, it’s surreal.”
Despite Garvin's best efforts to downplay the situation, emotions ran high, as the Lions found themselves in yet another double overtime contest with a district foe. Players like Jaylen Kincaid made game-saving plays like his PAT block in the first overtime. And when it came down to the exact same decision Garvin made the week prior, he didn’t hesitate. The Lions were going to go for two and for the win in double overtime. And this time, it wasn’t going to be a fake PAT. Carldell Sirmons took the pitch and bounced outside to give Ouachita the historic 35-34 victory. The Lion victory snapped a 27-game win streak West Monroe held over Ouachita over the last three decades.
Following the win, Garvin’s former boss, Jerry Arledge, gave Garvin the props he’d earned.
“In that second half, they just outplayed us,” Arledge said. “They played harder than we did. I know our kids played hard, but overall it just breaks my heart for these kids. At the same time I know what a great job Todd Garvin and his staff have done this year. Remarkable.”
Ouachita students and fans flooded the field to surround Garvin and other coaches, as players wandered in disbelief with tears in their eyes.
“Speechless,” said Ouachita senior linebacker Carmycah Glass as he bent down to catch his breath. “It’s unbelievable. This doesn’t even feel real. I don’t even know what’s going on right now. I’m still in the moment.”
Ouachita went on to have a 4-1 record in the district, and because West Monroe defeated Ruston in the season finale, the Lions shared a piece of district title with the Rebels and Bearcats. Not bad for a first year, eh?
The Lions 2021 season ultimately concluded with a 52-20 loss to state runner-up Ponchatoula in the quarterfinals to finish 9-4 on the season. And even in defeat, Garvin felt like the team took something away to build upon next season.
“We had opportunities in that game to make plays in the first half,” Garvin said. “We were right there. One or two plays away, but that’s been the story of the year. You go back to the Ruston game. We were one or two plays away. Even in wins, whether it was luck or having guys in the right place making plays, we found a way to win with one or two plays.”
Garvin’s first year at Ouachita completed a redemptive arc in his coaching career. Who knows what stories his second year with the Lions will bring?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.