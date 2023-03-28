One could have never charted Terrance Henry’s basketball journey from start to date.
As a star player for the Carroll Bulldogs, a collegiate career at Ole Miss and future varsity head coach of his alma mater were absolutely predictable, sure.
But few could have correctly foreseen he’d play professionally in three different countries before becoming the Carroll Bulldogs coach and leading the Bulldogs to a state championship berth in year before having to sit the state championship game.
It’s all part of the journey, and The Ouachita Citizen’s 2023 Coach of the Year is still learning from his experiences during his ascent in the coaching ranks.
“I took something from every place I played,” Henry said. “The way we play offensively, that’s some things I took from my time in college and I’ve also taken some things here and there from overseas that I liked.”
The 2022-23 Carroll Bulldogs’ journey to play for a state title actually began two decades ago. After being groomed as a top prep player from this area, Henry graduated from Carroll in 2008 before spending four years in Oxford at Ole Miss.
Henry finished his Rebel career with 1,095 points (28th-most in school history at the time) and was an All-SEC second team selection his senior year when he averaged 12.2 points per game.
After playing in the NBA summer league with the Grizzlies, Henry went to play overseas in France, Switzerland and Belgium for a combined seven years. Henry was chasing a professional career, but he was also taking notes along the way for his current occupation. He also got a weird awakening that he wasn’t in SEC country anymore.
“My first time flying to France when in 2012, usually all throughout college I would get off of chartered flights and be used to my phone working. We landed in Paris, and I picked up my phone. It said, ‘No service.’ It’s like, ‘Ok, this is for real.’”
After spending multiple years overseas, Henry eventually found himself on the staff for the Bulldogs four years ago when Lonnie Cooper served as the team’s head coach. There Henry got to work hand-in-hand as an assistant for two years with players like Rictavion Johnson and Lavion Owens, who he would ultimately coach as the headman in the 2022-23 season. Henry never took it for granted that he got to return where he first established a name for himself.
“It meant more because I come from this community,” Henry said. “I know a lot of the people and the administration. The people that were here taught me, so this is home. With the kids in this senior class, I came in their freshman year. And I worked at the junior high so I know every single kid in the program from seventh and eighth grade on up…”
After spending two years as an assistant and taking a brief break from the staff during the 2021-22 season, Henry nabbed the top job with the Bulldogs.
And it didn’t take him long to make an imprint. Henry knew the kind of talent he had to work with, but in an ever-improving District 1-3A, he also understood the Bulldogs couldn’t win the district on talent alone. Once he was named the head coach months before the season, Henry went to work on the C-Dogs schedule. And he spared no phone call. Suddenly, Henry’s squad was full of teams like Madison Prep, Huntington, Bossier, Captain Shreve, Bonnabel, Peabody and Catholic – B.R.
“I know just from when I was playing, I believe the tougher the schedule the better you are in the long run,” Henry said. “You’re going to take some bumps and bruises early on for sure when you’re playing against good teams, but I told them throughout the year that we’re seasoned.”
That schedule played off in district play. After going 5-1 in league play and winning the District 1-3A tournament, Carroll captured its first outright district championship since the 2009-2010 season, according to MaxPreps.com.
“It’s so cliché to tell a young kid… Us telling them that the whole year that they can actually win it, and then us actually putting the work in and completing one of the goals we actually wanted, that was one of the most satisfying moments.”
The Bulldogs took that momentum into the playoffs, where Carroll notched victories against Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge and Iowa before falling to Bossier, 42-33, in the Non-Select Division II State Championship Game. In that game, Henry was forced to sit, despite standing as the team’s head coach all season long.
“My certification paperwork was in, and it was just going through a process,” Henry explained. “The process may take 60 business days, and it got in on time but was still going through the process. Other people shed some light to that, but still, it’s not an excuse. We still had plenty of chances to win that game. We were down, 33-32, and had two chances to come down and take the lead. We turned it over once and didn’t get a good shot on the other. People can point to that as to why we lost, but I’m not making excuses. We still had plenty of chances to win that game.”
The state championship game berth was the Bulldogs first since the school won it all back in 2013. Carroll made semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2017.
The Bulldogs will lost District MVP Johnson, along with other key players, but with Owens leading the charge with other players returning, Henry is excited to maintain the standard he and his staff have set in year one.
“I think the kids are more excited than me,” Henry said. “We gave them a couple weeks off, and they didn’t want that. Everything we did, we have the blueprint to get there and to win it. We know exactly what we need to do. It’s not guaranteed. We know how to prepare. There’s more excitement, especially with some sophomores getting that taste early on. They want more of that success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.