The West Monroe softball team inched one step closer to winning its first softball championship since the turn of the century, and that alone made Amy Daigle a worthy contender for coach of the year.
But making a deep run in Class 5A, which included a quarterfinal victory against the reigning champions in Barbe, amid two critical off-the-field incidents made Daigle a clear-cut choice for The 2022 Ouachita Citizen’s Coach of the Year.
The first issue involved a unique scenario where the West Monroe softball team’s bus was raided and equipment was set ablaze at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Alexandria. Daigle received a phone call from the Alexandria Police Department after the Lady Rebels’ tournament contest was suspended and postponed, notifying her that a bag was discovered with one of her player’s name in it. First learning of the situation, Daigle was then informed by the police that she should check the team’s bus. That’s when Daigle and the team discovered a bus full of ash.
“Anyone who has gone through something like that, and I never have personally, when you lose belongings or have it damaged, it’s very distracting,” Daigle said. “When we walked on that bus, it was one of the most unbelievable things that I’ve seen in my life. The kids saw their personal belongings in that manner, and they didn’t know if they would be able to use (their equipment) or not.”
That was one hurdle. The other involved two West Monroe assistant coaches leaving the staff abruptly midseason. Daigle was down to one assistant coach in Sumer Pate.
“The aspect of going forward without the entire coaching staff they started with, and I won’t get into all that… But there were some choices that were made that after all that, I asked our kids two questions,” Daigle said. “I said these are yes or no questions. The first was, ‘Coach Pate and I can’t do this along. Will you help?’ And the second was, ‘Do you trust us?’ Their, ‘yes’ was the reason we were able to make it as far as we did.”
Hearing how understaffed the Lady Rebels were, former Colorado Rockies pitcher Mike DeJean reached out to Daigle. DeJean, whose son played at West Monroe and currently plays for the ULM Warhawks, saw a need.
“He had the opportunity to work with our girls in individual lessons away from West Monroe High School, so he called me. He had an investment in our girls, so he offered his services,” Daigle said. “I really can’t say enough about him. In the short time that we were together, which was four to six weeks, he helped Sumer and I tremendously. Probably more than he realizes.”
The Lady Rebels didn’t go through those obstacles unscathed. West Monroe lost three straight games and three games later lost another. But out of the ashes of a tumultuous season rose a team that was ready to compete for a state championship. The Lady Rebels won four straight games to finish the season with a 23-5 record before defeating East Ascension and West Ouachita in the playoffs. That set up the highly anticipated matchup between Barbe and West Monroe in the quarterfinals.
West Monroe trailed, 8-6, in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddie Nichols launched a three-run bomb to ultimately give the Lady Rebels a 9-8 victory.
“We have the ultimate respect for Barbe,” Daigle said. “It was a heavyweight fight. One punch after the next. Our kids in the sixth inning were able to step up in the bottom half, and I think that speaks volumes of what they were able to accomplish this year. It goes back to their, ‘Yes.”
The Lady Rebels defeated Sam Houston, 11-4, in the semifinals before ultimately losing to St. Amant in the Class 5A State Championship Game. But rest assured, the Lady Rebels will be back. Daigle, who captured her 500th victory as West Monroe head coach in 2021, will continue a standard that’s made West Monroe one of the most feared teams in 5A.
