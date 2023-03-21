Otis Robinson takes a business-like approach to coaching.
What else would you expect from a coach who also teaches business at his alma mater? But it’s a strategy, a business plan if you will, that works for Robinson. Every decision has meaning behind it, and he goes out of his way to explain his decisions to his young players.
“I share the breakdown of our budget with the team,” Robinson explained. “I want them to see that this is a business, and what things cost and why it’s important for us to raise money in the offseason. I even show them the bill after we eat dinner on these trips. I want them to know the why.”
Communication is what Robinson believes has helped him and the Lady Wildcats achieve something no other team in Ouachita Parish has achieved since the Carroll Lady Bulldogs back in 1985, and that’s repeat as state champions. It’s that communication that’s helped him repeat as The Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year.
Stack the expectations as high as you want. Some might argue they were outrageous to begin with, as fans called for a repeat the second the Lady Wildcats won the 2022 Class 3A State Championship. Now the whispers, no, make that chants of three-peat surround Robinson and the Lady Wildcats. And Robinson says, “Bring it on.”
“We went 31-2 this year after going 28-5. So now you think about it, dang, what does everybody expect this next year? Undefeated?” Robinson asked. “With the target being on my back, that doesn’t bother me. I feel like if we can keep the girls focused on what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be fine. But the key part is having a good leader.”
While the likes of DaNaya Ross, Anyra Wilson, Ramiah Augurson and Brittany Burton draw most of the attention on the floor, Robinson went out of his way to point out the contributions of Te’Asia Martin during the championship run.
“Just like Kamiah Dennis did for us last year, Te’Asia stepped up and led us. We’re going to have to find out who will lead us next year,” Robinson said.
After losing only two seniors of off this year’s championship club and Ross, Wilson, Augurson and Burton returning after averaging a combined 41 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats will be favorites to win the state title again next season.
Should the Lady Wildcats record the three-peat, it would be the first time since the 1930s a team from Ouachita Parish has won three state titles in a row. Ouachita won four straight state championships from 1936-39.
Perhaps the most interesting facet of Wossman’s run this past season was just how easy the Lady Wildcats made it look. In a 23-game win streak that culminated with a 20-point state title victory against Albany, Wossman won by an average of 30 points per contest. It became a pregame theme for the Lady Wildcats to chase the 35-point lead that starts the running clock in the second half. And Wossman made the clock operator's night a rather easy one down the stretch.
“We would always talk about that 35-point lead and the clock in the pregame, and it became a saying with them. ‘Alright, 35, let’s go get it,’” Robinson said.
Robinson doesn’t take the success for granted. Before becoming the team’s head coach two years ago, he spent many years as an assistant football coach, basketball coach and even got out of his comfort zone by coaching soccer. And through those experiences, he learned to appreciate the highs of winning back-to-back state titles.
“It’s a great feeling, especially when you have coached teams that you felt should have won it in the past,” Robinson said.
Once again, Robinson thought of his late mother, Wanda Robinson, who passed away prior to the Lady Wildcats’ 2022 state championship victory. Winning the championship in back-to-back years brought about the same memories, and the same desire to share his success with his biggest supporter.
“I think about my mom all the time,” Robinson said. “You go from seeing your mom sitting behind the bench when I was an assistant. She never missed a game. Now as a head coach, she’s not here. She can’t see me do that… She would have loved this.”
Robinson and the Lady Wildcats made history in 2023. The expectations for him and Wossman in 2024 will be no different.
