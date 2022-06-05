The 2022 West Monroe baseball team was the most vocal of any Wade Simoneaux club that donned the Rebel uniform. It’s also his only team to win a state championship.
Is there a correlation? Perhaps. The only thing that’s certain is Simoneaux continued to evolve his coaching style, and he’s The Ouachita Citizen’s 2022 Coach of the Year.
“We had a young group of guys that did things differently,” Simoneaux said. “Even getting ready, when they were in the batting cages, they would play their music. Usually we’re all in there working on stuff, and I’m talking or whatever. But they had the beat going and bee-boppin’ and knuckling up. Hey, that’s them… I’ll let them be them, but now as far as ever disrespecting somebody or showing somebody up, I’ll never allow that. We’ll always show respect to our opponent.”
From shouting “LOBO” (leadoff batter out) to “Finish Him!” (after watching the newest “Mortal Kombat”), West Monroe’s state championship team liked to have fun, and Simoneaux, who has frowned upon antics in the dugout in the past, met his group halfway.
“I let them loose,” Simoneaux said. “There has to be some fun. I guess I made a slight adjustment.”
As you could imagine, there were headaches. Oh yeah, there were plenty of them. Simoneaux, who coached at Louisiana Tech for over a decade, before becoming the Rebels head coach back in 2014, knew he had a talented squad returning this season. Sophomores Hayden Federico and Trey Hawsey broke out as freshmen in last season’s run to the 2021 State Championship Game. Those two standouts, along with a returning from injury John Pearson, had lofty expectations placed upon them ahead of the 2022 season.
“When you’re dealing with Pearson, Hawsey and Fed, you’re going to have those headaches, but you have to coach them all the same,” Simoneaux said. “You have to coach them hard, and they need to understand that I’m coming to talk to them about it in a manly way and they have to receive it in a manly way.”
Those three players might be regarded as the stars, but the seniors, both on the field and in the dugout, made up the championship DNA.
“Not a lot of (the seniors) contributed, but you look at what Caleb Little did at shortstop… He had a phenomenal year, as good as any shortstop in the state,” Simoneaux said. “Then you have Caleb Ross step up as a DH with an injured arm all year. Parker Sellers batted varsity for the first time and he stepped up as the guy hitting behind Hawsey or Pearson as protection. That speaks volumes. Seth Edwards made First-Team All-District for us on the mound. Those seniors contributed big time, and the other seniors that didn’t contribute, they were big dugout guys. That’s the difference in winning a state championship. You have to have those dugout guys who are bought in.”
Under Simoneaux’s leadership, West Monroe ripped off a 33-4 overall record en route to beating St. Amant for the Class 5A State Championship. The Rebels heated up midseason and ripped off a 20-game win streak before falling to West Ouachita, 10-4, in 15 innings. Simoneaux, whose 2017 club won 28 straight games before falling to Central in the 2017 Class 5A State Championship Game, knew the loss was a blessing.
“I was trying to look down our schedule and figure out which one of these could we get knocked off, and I didn’t see many. I was telling our coaches that’s not good,” Simoneaux said. “We were feeling it and letting some things slide. The players didn’t think they had to run it out on a fly ball and this and that. When we lost in 15 innings, I told them that’s the best thing that could have happened. I said, ‘Now you realize you’re vulnerable. You have to step it up a notch.’ And we did.
“The 2017 team was just so good that winning came easy. This team knew they had to fight their tail off to have a chance to win. The 2017 team deserved a title. That team was the best in the country.”
The 2017 team featured Mississippi Braves’ Jacob Pearson, Louisiana Tech hit king Taylor Young, ULM season record-holder for walks in Ryan Cupit, former Alabama football star Slade Bolden and Louisiana Tech football player Jacob Adams, along with several others who still play college baseball like ULM’s Chase DeJean and Carson Jones, and Copiah-Lincoln’s Tom Biggs.
This year’s club boasted perhaps the best infield in the state with Hawsey, Federico, Little and Trent Anderson.
“I’ll compare them to college teams,” Simoneaux said. “Them two middle guys (Little and Anderson) put on a show in the state championship game. It’s fun to watch being an ex infielder way back when. I just like infield play. That’s something I really love to see us excel at, and the position was right, the glove work was right and the footwork was right. No fear of coming and getting the ball and pushing through and putting the throw on Hawsey at first. They played with confidence.”
Simoneaux knows a thing or two about confidence. He never lacked it despite finishing as second best in the state in 2017 and 2021. And he won’t lack it going forward either.
“I like winning, but I like playing the game the right way,” Simoneaux said. “I knew the more we got there we would eventually bust through, and hopefully there’s more to come. (This team) understands that last year’s double in the gap by Federico won’t win next year’s game or Hawsey’s walk-off home run won’t win next year’s game. We might make some t-shirts with some targets on our back. I taped a target to my back the other day, and the kids asked, ‘What is that?’ I told them, ‘You better know because we got one on us.’ We always had that target on our back, but right now, we have a real one because everybody is going to want a piece.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.