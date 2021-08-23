The friendly barbs flew around the annual Bayou Jamb presser once again, as coaches took the opportunity to promote their programs and players while also acknowledging the difficulties of navigating a football season while dealing with COVID-19.
While every coach present had a game or two canceled last fall due to COVID-19, only one coach present was sidelined for the 2021 Bayou Jamb event due to his players entering quarantine, and that was Alexandria Senior High coach Thomas Bachman. The Ouachita Citizen reported Sunday that Opelousas would replace ASH and face Ruston at 5 p.m. Saturday, adjusting the new schedule below:
Friday
6 p.m. Jena vs. Oak Grove*
7:30 p.m. Sterlington vs. OCS*
Saturday
1 p.m. - St. Frederick vs. Jonesboro-Hodge*
3 p.m.- Mangham vs. Franklin Parish*
5 p.m. Opelousas Sr. High vs. Ruston *
7 p.m. Neville vs. West Monroe*
* indicates home team
The 12th Bayou Jamb returns to its normal Friday-Saturday lineup in Malone Stadium at ULM after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. The Bayou Jamb’s longtime marketing and promotions director Patti Thurmon said on Monday that approximately $800,000 has been given back to the schools in the past 11 years with the proceeds being raised by ticket sales, Grove activities and concessions alone.
Coaches being honored at this year's event will be St. Frederick's Billy Bell, Neville's Mickey McCarty and Jena's Johnny Mack Fowler.
Though his team will not participate at the event, Bachman addressed the media at the press conference to share his excitement for taking part in future events, and also took the time to congratulate McCarty, who went 197-43 at Neville and won four state championships as the head coach of the Tigers.
“I always appreciated his competitive spirit and his desire to win coupled with his humility and class,” Bachman said.
McCarty said he wasn't expecting to be honored just two years after making the move into an administrative role at Neville.
“Honestly, I was shocked," McCarty said. "I didn’t expect that at all, but it’s meaningful. When you’re nominated by peers that’s very special. This is always a great event. I was thinking back to that first meeting we had. We had Billy Laird with Ruston, Don Shows, John Carr with Ouachita and many others. It’s come a long way, as we started honoring coaches way back then. Our area has so many great coaches in so many different communities, so to be added to that list is very humbling. I’m very honored by it.”
Bell said it was a great honor to be recognized in front of so many coaches he's worked with through the years like West Monroe's Jerry Arledge and current St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson. Robinson made sure to let Bell know just what the school thought of him and his 48 years of coaching experience.
“Coach Bell, can’t say enough about him,” Robinson said. “These kids will tell you he tells them the truth every day. He brings so much knowledge and inspiration to our guys on a daily basis.”
As for the matchups, the friendly banter amongst coaches revved up when Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh and Sterlington head coach Lee Doty previewed their upcoming matchup Friday night.
“Sterlington has one of the best programs in the state, and that always allows us to see where we are because we know they’ll be well coached and they’re going to be physical and athletic,” Fitzhugh said.
Doty and the Panthers enter this matchup with some uncertainty regarding which players would be made available for his squad Friday. Sterlington had to pull out of its scrimmage against Neville last week due to several players having to quarantine.
“We’re looking forward to this week,” Doty said. “We’ve had a great summer. We still don’t have all of our kids at practice at the same time. Don’t know when that’s going to happen. We’re still dealing with things, but I looked at our kids’ parents in the eye and told them the safety of their kids is my No. 1 priority. I’ll live and die by that. We’ll play the ones we have this week, and hopefully things are looking up.”
Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason said his senior class has put in the work this offseason to try and turn things around for the Patriots, but a matchup against Mangham would prove to be a nice measuring stick for the program.
“We look forward to being matched up with Coach Wilcher and Mangham,” Nason said. “I think it’s great for those two communities. Our kids know their kids. I know there’s excitement in both communities.”
West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge did his best Shows impression by making it seem like Rebels would get picked on by their opponent Saturday. He highlighted his defensive line and the fact the Rebels only had one returning starter up front.
“Neville, don’t pick on my defensive linemen this week,” Arledge said.
Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill and the Tigers weren't buying it. Jamboree or not, Tannehill understands the magnitude of any meeting the Rebels and Tigers have.
“Any time the Tigers and Rebels get together, it’s a ballgame,” Tannehill said. “Both sides of the river get all riled up and get their feathers ruffled. It becomes a real football game. It’s a jamboree for us and the Rebels, but it’s a real football game.”
