If there’s one message Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde wants to send to his fellow coaches in Ouachita Parish it’s this: “love on your players.”
Olinde tweeted as much just minutes after the LHSAA released a memo Thursday morning to announce the cancelation of all remaining 2019-2020 seasons.
The following is an excerpt from the memo:
"The LHSAA Executive Committee, on recommendation from this office and its staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships, as well as, all spring sports regular season and those respective spring sports championships.
The decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected. We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for boys' basketball championships, unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March."
Olinde immediately called his lone senior, Colt Hamilton, after he received the memo.
“I wanted him to find out the news from me first,” Olinde said. “He broke down and got emotional, which is completely understandable. We talked a good while. I’m having a zoom meeting with the rest of the guys later. I hate it for all of them.”
Olinde knows a thing or two about missing a season of baseball. When Olinde was in high school, he had to undergo back surgery as a sophomore. The worst part was missing a full year on the diamond with his teammates.
“It killed me, so I do understand it,” Olinde said. “I didn’t have anybody there to walk through it with me, so we’re certainly trying to reach out to Colt. I just feel for all of our seniors in this area.”
West Monroe softball head coach Amy Daigle said she felt the decision was ultimately made once news got out a day prior that superintendents across the state requested Gov. John Bel Edwards keep classrooms closed the remainder of the school year. Though it isn’t a surprise to anyone in the coaching profession, Daigle said she still held out a sliver of hope that play would continue.
“That’s one part of it, and then the other part of it was reality,” Daigle said. “As sports always does, it teaches u life lessons. Sometimes it’s life lessons that are tough to learn. We certainly have every intention of having some sort of celebration for our seniors, and really all the girls, for what they accomplished.”
West Monroe head baseball coach Wade Simoneaux said the news certainly didn’t catch him off guard, but it didn’t make the loss of this season any easier.
“I feel for our seniors that were in their last chances to either show themselves or better themselves for college,” Simoneaux said.
One of the harder processes for Ouachita Christian head coach John Parker is knowing that his two lone seniors waited their turn behind 10 seniors, and nine of those went on to play college ball. This was their year to be major contributors, and after their selfless acts throughout their careers, they deserved to play out their senior seasons.
“They were always supportive of the guys who were on the field, and they were going to be major contributors their senior year,” Parker said.
Ouachita Lady Lions senior Madelyn Fletcher wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook, thanking her parents and her coaches for guiding her through her high school career. Fletcher, a ULM signee, then took the time to thank her fellow seniors for the memories they created together.
“To my seniors Abby Allen, Tailor Lenard, Kendyl Patton, Bre Futch, Allison Deiter and Alivia Sabri,… I am so thankful I had the opportunity to play with y’all! Thank y’all for putting up me! I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you! Y’all definitely hold a special place in my heart!”
The time on the diamond may have ended abruptly for local seniors, but fellow players, coaches, parents and fans made it known just how grateful they are for their contributions to the sport they love. West Monroe slugger Cayden Pierce’s mother, Cathy Morris, wrote the following on Facebook.
“I know it’s selfish when there is so much going on, but it still hurts. We’ve been blessed to watch Cayden play baseball since he was 4 years old. This was to be our last, and it’s just not the way any of us wanted it to end. Treasured memories of the ‘boys of spring and summer.’”
