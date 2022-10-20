A perfect season remains in tact for the Carroll Bulldogs, but that was overshadowed Thursday night by a melee in the crowd that involved Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans.
With the game in control and the Bulldogs leading 23-0 in the fourth quarter, Carroll head coach Brandon Landers said his coaches were coming down from the press box when the shoving in the crowd commenced.
“The coaches were trying to come down with the game decided, and I guess they got into it with the fans, and I know the sheriff was up there. And my coaches were shoved,” Landers said. “I’m on the sidelines, so I’m trying to get up there and break everything up. It was a lot of pushing and shoving, but I didn’t see any punches or anything like that.”
KMAR’s Franklin Parish color analyst Matt Reynolds captured video of the aftermath on his phone. Reynolds said fans were complaining throughout the game about the language being used from the coaches.
“The first quarter two cops came up to the press box, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Reynolds said. “The coaches are right above us, and they went up there and talked to the Carroll coaches. Fast forward to the fourth quarter, and I see a fan right outside our press box talking up, ‘Watch your language.’ The sheriff walked up the stairs and on top of the press box, and that’s when I heard him saying, ‘Y’all need to cut out the profanity.’ The sheriff walked back down and the coaches walked down behind him.”
Landers said he did not know if his coaches were asked to leave because of profanity because he was on the sidelines coaching in the middle of everything.
“I’m not sure what happened with that at the end of the day,” Landers said. “I just look up and see what’s going on and immediately go to trying to break it up.”
As for the game itself, Carroll High School’s unrelenting defense kept the Bulldogs perfect on the season and prevented Franklin Parish from starting 7-1 for just the second time in the school’s 18-year history.
The (7-0) Bulldogs held the (6-2) Patriots to just 121 yards on 41 plays and forced four turnovers in a 29-8 Thursday night affair.
The game commenced with a pair of turnovers.
It was actually Franklin Parish that recorded the first turnover of the ballgame. Javion White, who entered the ballgame at cornerback, made a critical interception on fourth-and-goal from the Franklin Parish 20-yard line to give the home crowd something to cheer for in the opening minutes of the ballgame.
That the undefeated Bulldogs soon recaptured momentum after defensive back Jawon Hines corralled a tipped Bryce Curtis pass to secure the turnover. But Franklin Parish’s defense answered the call with a three-and-out.
Curtis fumbled on second possession, and the Bulldogs broke the scoreless tie on the ensuing possession with a familiar senior connection. Carroll quarterback Demardrick Blunt hooked up with Amareya Greeley on a 21-yard touchdown to give the C-Dogs a 7-0 lead on the road in the second quarter. Freshman Joshua Bravo drilled a 25-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the first half.
The Bulldogs held the Patriots to just 33 yards on 16 plays in the first two quarters.
The third quarter featured more stellar Bulldog defense. The Patriots faced a fourth-and-one near midfield, but Carroll’s defensive line overpowered Franklin Parish’s front to force the turnover on downs. Carroll’s offense turned right around with an eight-play, 52-yard drive that was punctuated with a nine-yard touchdown run by Ralph Singleton, giving the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead late in the third quarter.
That lead expanded after the Patriots’ fourth turnover of the game came via a Norris Kelly interception in the third quarter. Carroll capitalized on the pick with a six-yard Greeley touchdown run. Greeley led all with 166 rushing yards and one score on 26 carries.
Franklin Parish finally got on the scoreboard early into the fourth quarter when Curtis found White on a nine-yard touchdown strike, making it a 23-8 ballgame.
Singleton capped the scoring with his second touchdown of the game in the fourth.
