Ouachita Parish’s three boys basketball district champions — Ouachita, Neville and Wossman — swept the individual awards on their respective postseason squads.
District 2-5A
Senior guard Jamal Davis and Jeremy Madison earned MVP and Coach of the Year honors, respectively, after leading Ouachita a 27-8 overall mark and a state quarterfinal appearance.
Davis headlines the team after averaging 12 points and 5 assists.
Joining Davis on the first team from Ouachita are senior guard Charquez Owens (13 ppg, 5 rpg) and senior forward Matt Hayman (10 ppg, 5 rpg).
West Monroe has a trio of second-team honorees in junior forward Kegan Moncrief, junior guard Javion Richard and sophomore guard Dakota Gasca. Also listed on the second team is senior Reid Guirlando of West Ouachita.
Honorable mention picks include senior Carlo Wallace, junior James Ross and sophomore Phil Bradford of Ouachita; and senior Jerry Day and Jadias Richard of West Monroe.
District 2-4A
Neville sophomore guard Patrick McCraney collected MVP honors, while Phillip Craig is Coach of the Year.
McCraney averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game, and shot a team-best 71 percent from the free throw line.
Senior forward Zion Smith (7.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) accompanies McCraney on the first team.
Junior post Connor Cameron represents the Tigers on the second team.
Receiving honorable mention recognition from Neville were senior guard Juvian Keys and sophomore forward McKenald Armstead.
District 2-3A
Wossman claimed four spots on the first team after reaching the state championship game for the second consecutive season.
Senior Nick Traylor averaged 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to gain the MVP nod.
Casey Jones is Coach of the Year after directing the Wildcats to a 33-4 record and a fifth consecutive Marsh Madness berth.
Wossman’s remaining first-team selections are junior Devonte Austin (16.2 ppg, 3 rpg), point guard Brandon Dennis (6.2 ppg, 7.1 assists) and junior Kaleb Raven (6.2 ppg, 9 rpg). Dennis and Coreeyan Glosson of Union Parish are the only seniors listed on the first team.
Richwood’s Courtney McCarthy is the lone freshman on the first unit. Also representing the Rams are junior Wesley Williams and sophomore Devin Hampton.
Junior Deonte Edwards of Carroll and sophomore Fred Hymes of Sterlington complete the first team.
Making the second team from Wossman were seniors Terrikiris Smith, Jay Jones, Nick Lavender and junior Jacoby Collins.
Rounding out the second group are senior Roderick Hill, and juniors Marquez Perkins and Dejarvion Mathis of Richwood; sophomore Rickey Johnson of Carroll; and senior Michael Givens of Sterlington.
The honorable mention list includes senior Shammond Robinson (sr.) of Wossman; juniors Jamauri McNeal, Michael Sherman, Terry Meneweather and Justin Wilson, and senior Hosea Blanson of Richwood; junior Duke Conner of Carroll; and senior Chance Carter of Sterlington.
District 2-1A
Rewarded for its best season since Jimmy Carter was president, St. Frederick placed three players on the All-District squad.
Senior point guard Pat Johnson (13 ppg, 4 rpg) grabbed first-team recognition after helping the Warriors to a 21-10 campaign.
Denterrius McHenry (14 ppg, 9 rpg), a senior power forward, was voted to the second team. Representing St. Fred on the honorable mention list is junior forward Jackson Butler.
Named to the second team from Ouachita Christian were sophomore guard Mackenzill Jones and junior center Ethan DeMent.
Honorable mention selections for the Eagles were senior Cole Bryan, sophomore Casey Cobb and junior John Michael Cader.
