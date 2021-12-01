Ouachita Christian and Southern Lab will play Friday, Dec. 10 at noon in the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.
The Baton Rouge Advocate's Robin Fambrough broke the news on Twitter from the LHSAA executive meeting Wednesday afternoon.
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh delivered the news to his team at practice shortly after.
"I messed with them a little bit," Fitzhugh said. "I said, 'You know, I thought we'd get in there, but bottom line we're playing in the state championship. Division II Championship will be played later than us, but the difference is we'll be playing ours in the Dome...'"
Fitzhugh talked with Southern Lab's coaching staff last weekend, and both schools preferred to play the game in the Superdome. So Fitzhugh and Southern Lab head coach Darrell Asberry sent letters to the LHSAA, and unlike back in 2019, Fitzhugh didn't have to make a single phone call afterwards to get the state championship game moved from Lafayette to New Orleans.
"The Lord just worked this one out," Fitzhugh said. "The committee did what's best for the kids and both schools. It's a dream. A chance of a lifetime."
