Lee Doty had to get a picture. Following (4-4) Sterlington’s 48-7 victory against North Webster on the road, he embraced Haynesville coaching legend Alton “Red” Franklin for a photo op.
“I actually have two of Coach Franklin’s grandsons on my team, and that was the first time he was able to see them play and first time I ever met him,” Doty said. “It was so great. His son brought him down to the game. It’s not many times you meet a guy that has 11 championship rings. Other than winning the game, that was definitely the highlight of my week.”
Much like Franklin's Haynesville teams back in the day, the Panthers overpowered their opponent in Week 8, but this Friday night will prove to be a much stiffer test on paper with Sterlington set to host the reigning Class 2A State Champions Amite. The Warriors are 5-3 on the season but are currently seventh in GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial power rankings in Non-Select Division II. The Panthers are No. 11.
“To me, it’s the biggest regular season ballgame we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Doty said. “Because of the situation we’re in with the power ratings and everything there, you schedule good teams and good games and you need to win one of them suckers. We get this one, and we can get on a roll. And that’s what we believe in this building. We’re about to get on a roll.”
Amite, like Sterlington, replaced a lot from last year’s championship club. The (5-3) Warriors suffered tough single-digit losses to Bogalusa and Pine in back-to-back weeks before defeating five-win Albany, 34-2, Friday night to gain some momentum before making the trip up north.
Sterlington got back on the winning side last Friday night too. Trammell Colvin kicked off the scoring for the Panthers in the first quarter with a four-yard score. Dylan Downs tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Nathan White less than a minute later to give Sterlington a quick 14-0 lead with less than four minutes into the ballgame. Downs started in place of Mason Lawhon, who injured his ankle against Union.
“Mason just wasn’t ready to go (against North Webster), so it was a great opportunity for Dylan and he had an outstanding game,” Doty said. “We expect Mason back this week, but you can’t help but walk away impressed with what Dylan did Friday night.”
Downs was six-of-seven for 140 yards in the win.
North Webster answered with a touchdown to make it a 14-7 game, but the Panthers scored 34 unanswered points en route to a victory Friday night.
Jay Bonner found the end zone twice for the Panthers. He ran one in from five yards out and also took a punt 90 yards for the score. Colvin scored the second of his two touchdowns late in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high 162 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Downs connected with ULM commit John Barr on a 47-yard touchdown pass. Barr recorded three catches for 62 yards.
Garrett Evans polished off the scoring for the Panthers with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“We’re getting better every week with our tackling,” Doty said. “And we better with Amite coming to town. They were supposed to be down this year after replacing a lot of seniors, but they’ve gotten things rolling again. They’ve got some big pretty athletes that can really run. It would be a big feather in our cap if we’re able to beat these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.