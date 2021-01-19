If you struggle to score, you better stop your opponent from scoring. The (9-8) Ouachita boys basketball team has done that so far in 2021.
Riding a four-game win streak, the Lions have ripped off a 2-0 start to district thanks to their continued stingy play on the defensive end of the court.
“When James (Ross) struggles, then we struggle to score points. We go as he goes,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “So we told our players that if we can’t score, we better stop them from scoring. And that’s what they’ve done.”
The young Ouachita team is coming off of a 43-37 victory against Ruston that Madison deemed "big" for a squad that’s starting to build momentum during its district run. But what awaits the Lions Friday is a district matchup against a Top 5 foe they are most familiar with.
“We have to remain focused,” Madison said. “We were supposed to play ASH Tuesday but they’re quarantined, so we’re looking ahead to our matchup with West Monroe Friday. There’s bragging rights on the line there.”
Ross led the Lions with 12 points in the Lions’ win against Ruston, and he also led Ouachita with 20 points in a 55-45 victory against Bossier two games prior. It was the first time this season Bossier dropped a home contest.
As for the defensive end, Madison said both Jacolby Conner and Rashad Davis have been vital to the Lions’ success.
“Rashad guards the basketball,” Madison said. “He applies the pressure on the basketball, and our wing guys get in their passing lanes. Jacolby has been big in protecting the paint area.”
The Lions will host the Rebels Friday at 7 p.m.
