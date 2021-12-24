A picture is worth a thousand words.
That was Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh’s response when he looked at star defensive lineman Casey Cobb laying out for a punt block in the Eagles’ 25-7 victory against eventual semifinalist St. Frederick.
“That picture shows who he is,” Fitzhugh said. “Here’s a guy that is playing offense and playing defense, but rather than take a play off on special team, he’s diving to block a kick. I think that just describes him. He’s going to give all of his heart every single play regardless if it’s offense, defense or special teams.”
It’s plays like those that force OCS fans to regurgitate the same adjectives when describing Cobb’s play, and most of the time they involve the word, “motor.” As relentless as Cobb is on the offensive line and in the opposing backfields on defense, Cobb played with that same intensity on special teams. During one of Tristan Wiley’s two punt returns for scores against Ascension Catholic in the playoffs, Cobb was clearing the way in front deep into the second half. As amazed as coaches were at Wiley’s rare feat of two punt return scores, multiple assistant coaches couldn’t get over Cobb leading the way. But that’s just how Cobb played football at OCS.
“I feel like I had to put the motor in place to be successful on both sides of the ball,” Cobb said. “When somebody asks me how do I love playing ironman football, I tell them I love it. I love never coming off of the field. Because you never know who’s watching. And you never know what coaches are going to come and watch you play. Even though we lost against Southern Lab in the championship game, I left the field knowing I left it all on the field.”
Cobb’s unrelenting motor might have been the proprietor of his ultimate success at OCS, but make no mistake about it, it takes a truly talented individual to become the first OCS defensive lineman to earn All-State honors since Brandon “Bull” Hurley did back in 2000. Cobb accomplished that feat as a junior and is almost an automatic entry to repeat as an All-State performer after his 103 tackles, eight sacks, six pass breakups and 25 tackles for loss during his senior campaign. He’s also this year’s Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year.
“I always compare him and his motor to Bull Hurley’s, and Brandon went on to play at LSU,” Fitzhugh said. “Casey is potentially the first defensive lineman to make back-to-back All-State teams for OCS.”
Cobb earned District 2-1A MVP honors and finished his career at OCS second in quarterback sacks (18). The 6’3”, 225-pound defensive lineman was part of a unit that forced three-and-out’s on 63% of its defensive possessions. And the Eagles allowed just 8.8 points per game in the regular season.
“If we were going against a running team, we felt like they weren’t going to be able to run the football,” Cobb said. “They were going to have to throw it against us.”
But despite the individual and team success, Cobb did not receive any offers during his final season. Several Division-II schools reached out to Fitzhugh after the season’s conclusion, and Fitzhugh believes he could add something to any team on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
“I think part of it is some people don’t think we play against the best guys in the state, but I think Southern Lab could have competed with anybody in the Dome,” Cobb said. “That’s what hurts the most. They look at our lower classification, and they think we can’t compete with the bigger schools.”
OCS has a history of competing with the big boys. Though the overtime victory against Calvary Baptist in the semifinals is a tough game to beat, Cobb felt the Eagles’ best moment of the season came back in Week 10 when the Eagles put it on Class 2A’s Mangham. The Eagles beat the Dragons, 48-12, and Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher could do nothing but praise the physicality of OCS afterward.
“Those guys were way bigger than us,” Cobb said. “I love playing a good school at the end of the year. Last year we played Denham Springs right before the playoffs. It just sets the tone. Week 10 is a playoff game cause if we would have lost to Mangham, we would have been the fourth or fifth seed. That means we would have played Calvary away instead of here. And the momentum was just on our side with our fans. I think that was a big deal.”
The Eagles finished the season 13-1 after the state championship loss to the Kittens, and now that Cobb’s high school career is over, he’s turning his eyes toward service.
Growing up in a military family, Cobb would like to follow in the footsteps of his father (Kenny Cobb) and grandfather (Harold Robertson) in serving our country. Kenny Cobb and Robertson served in the Air Force.
“I applied to the naval academy,” Casey Cobb said. “So that’s one of my options. If I get them to look at me for football, that would be pretty good. That’s an easier process.”
Kenny Cobb, along with a few locals, take veterans all over the country on special hunts. It’s not only had a huge impact on those veterans and their families, but whether he knows it or not, it’s positively impacted Casey Cobb.
“I’ve heard so many stories from those guys, and stories about sacrifice,” Casey Cobb said. “OCS is a brotherhood, and the military is the same way. I want to have another brotherhood after this.”
If any school at the next level is looking to add a player that will elevate practices with his intensity and bring reliable productivity to the field, give Fitzhugh a call. He knows a guy.
