Show rundown:
Numbers to Know (3:00) — 2016 West Ouachita Chiefs, Ouachita and West Monroe softball teams were 12-2 heading into their first matchup of the season, Netflix recommendation.
Digs and Posts (12:00) — NFL takes
Sound of the Week (16:50) — Lafaedria Green and Stan Humphries reflect on seasons that earned them player and coach of the year.
