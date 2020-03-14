Intro (0:35)
Numbers to know (3:00) Wossman's classic games in state tourney, LHSAA statement on spring sports, Ouachita and West Monroe softball pick up big wins, Neville tops Sterlington and West Monroe scores a lot of runs down south.
Digs and Posts (12:13) NCAA miscues, Dana White takes criticism
Sound of the Week (19:00) Neville head coach Paul Guerriero and Sterlington head coach Mark Sims
