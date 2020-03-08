Digs and Posts Podcast

Episode 2 of the Digs and Posts Podcast is embedded below. 

Rundown of this week's episode: 

Intro (0:30)

Numbers to Know (2:20) OCS and Ouachita fall in state title games, Wossman last team standing on boys side, OCS baseball's bats come alive, West Monroe goes 3-1, Neville walks it off, Sterlington takes out Calvary Baptist.

Digs and Posts (9:40) Pels disappoint & UFC 248 thoughts

Sound of the Week (16:45) Where does Ed Orgeron rank among CFB coaches?

College Wrapup (22:58) LSU seniors shine, Tech bounces back & ULM set for monstrous showdown.

