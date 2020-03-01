Digs and Posts Podcast
Episode One rundown: 

Intro (0:30)

Numbers you need to know: OCS Lady Eagles, West Monroe baseball (3:00) 

Digs and Posts — Rants on hot-take artists, Wilder's lame excuse, Burrow's small hands (6:20) 

Sound of the Week — Ouachita Lady Lions head coach Amber Obaze-Ford, West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill (16:20) 

College wrap-up [ULM baseball, Tech hoops and LSU hoops] (22:53)

Email any questions or topic suggestions to JakeMartinSEC@gmail.com. If you're a local business owner and would like details on how to advertise with the podcast, you can send an email, as well. 

Follow Jake Martin on Twitter: @JakeMartinOC

Special thanks to Crafts Galore — The Rebel Store and Jordan Wiggins State Farm Insurance. 

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

