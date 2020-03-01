Digs and Posts Podcast: Pursuit of Perfection & Hot Air!
Episode One rundown:
Intro (0:30)
Numbers you need to know: OCS Lady Eagles, West Monroe baseball (3:00)
Digs and Posts — Rants on hot-take artists, Wilder's lame excuse, Burrow's small hands (6:20)
Sound of the Week — Ouachita Lady Lions head coach Amber Obaze-Ford, West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill (16:20)
College wrap-up [ULM baseball, Tech hoops and LSU hoops] (22:53)
Email any questions or topic suggestions to JakeMartinSEC@gmail.com. If you're a local business owner and would like details on how to advertise with the podcast, you can send an email, as well.
Follow Jake Martin on Twitter: @JakeMartinOC
Special thanks to Crafts Galore — The Rebel Store and Jordan Wiggins State Farm Insurance.
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
