Sports editor Jake Martin details the games in the parish since 2015 that just missed his Top 10 games list. Plus, Jake talks about the fallout of the LHSAA canceling the remaining spring seasons.
Digs and Posts Podcast: Top 10 football games since 2015 (Honorable Mentions)
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Monroe woman accused of using drugs, falling asleep on nine-month-old child
- West Monroe woman accused of burning home, filing insurance loss claim
- Winnsboro enacts tighter curfew
- First COVID-19 death reported in Franklin Parish
- Mango earns scholarship at Grambling
- OPSO: Monroe man randomly entered home, carrying gun, under influence of drugs
- West Monroe prepares for $750,000 loss in sales tax revenues
- OPSO: West Monroe man threatened to shoot and kill people, deputies
- Officers forego arrests on lesser offenses
- Public defender lays off attorneys
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jeff Crouere: Fight virus, not president (2)
- Jeff Sadow: Edwards blew it (1)
- Payroll fraud trial for Morrison, Nance delayed more than 30 times (1)
- Locals weigh in on criteria for new ULM president (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Cowering before the COVID-19 idol (1)
- Michael Reagan: China lied, people died (1)
- Monroe abandons medical emergency calls (1)
- LSU All-21st Century football team named (1)
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Sports editor Jake Martin details the games in the parish since 2015 that just missed his To… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a homeless man in Monroe for retail theft last week after a local bus… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington man on two counts of attempted sec… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
If there’s one message Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde wants to send to his fello… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated ass… Read more
In response to statewide school closures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state Departmen… Read more
Four people reported to suffer from COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish have died, according to the … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The LHSAA released a memo Thursday morning announcing the cancelation of all remaining 2019-… Read more
- By David Jacobs | The Center Square
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said recent data suggests the New Orleans region'… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple arson… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Andrew Whitworth understands it requires a mixture of elite talent and good health to play a… Read more
News reporter Leo Honeycutt takes a deeper look at the COVID-19 cases reported by the state … Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe is projecting a loss of some $750,000 in sales tax revenues in light… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A third of the contracted attorneys retained to defend the indigent in Ouachita and Morehous… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Law enforcement in Ouachita Parish say their officers are not arresting and booking individu… Read more
The State Fire Marshal’s Office recently arrested an Epps volunteer firefighter for setting … Read more
Penny Wise Douciere was sworn in as an interim district attorney for the Fifth Judicial Dist… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
In an effort to discourage residents from visiting parks in the city of Monroe, Mayor Jamie … Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
New unemployment claims in Louisiana spiked again last week, as many businesses statewide ke… Read more
Walmart stores across the country began limiting the number of customers allowed inside each… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.