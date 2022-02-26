Every parish team in District 2-3A had a strong showing in the opening round of the LHSAA playoffs Friday night, and yes, that includes No. 30 Sterlington after falling to No. 3 Wossman, 63-46.
Despite losing to Wossman by a combined 85 points in the two district matchups during the regular season, the Panthers fought valiantly in a competitive opening round matchup. The Wildcats led 28-24 at halftime and maintained a four-point lead deep into the third quarter.
Sterlington’s Jack Mitcham drained six 3-pointers, but the Wildcats feasted on put-backs by Kamron Coleman in the double-digit victory. Coleman scored 18 points, corralled 15 rebounds and had five blocks in the victory. Antron Mason also added 14 points for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats advance to play No. 14 Booker T. Washington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Fellow District 2-3A teams No. 15 Richwood and No. 10 Carroll were victorious also. Carroll defeated Patterson, 51-42, to advance and play No. 7 Ville Platte Tuesday. The Rams beat No. 18 Jennings, 73-66, to play No. 2 Bossier Tuesday.
Richwood’s Courtney McCarthy led all with 43 points and 20 rebounds in the Rams’ opening round victory.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.