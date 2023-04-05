The paths to West Monroe’s signing day celebration on Wednesday couldn’t have been more diverse for the participants.
A future Louisiana Tech golfer fully committed to his next venture less than three years ago, a future ULM track athlete found a home after moving to the country from Jamaica and dominant powerlifting athletes and a softball star found their inevitable place at the next level. They each share one thing in common, though. They each put in the work to earn a spot in collegiate athletics.
“It’s a whole lot of going to camps, sending emails and just hoping for the best,” West Monroe softball player Macy Funderburk said.
Funderburk will pitch and play outfield for Belhaven, Grey Kingrea will tee off for Louisiana Tech golf, Matthew Malcolm will run track for the Warhawks, Karson Oliver will bend barbells for Midland University and Kasee Sketoe will chase more powerlifting championships at Ottawa University.
Funderburk, who has done it all from hitting homers to making diving plays in centerfield to striking out opponents inside the circle, hopes to be as versatile at the next level.
“I’m going for pitching, but I would love to play outfield,” Funderburk said. “It’s so fun, and I really want to hit because I do have some speed. I would like to show that on the bases.”
Funderburk was one of three girl athletes to be honored at the event. While Funderburk has chased state titles in softball with the Lady Rebels, Oliver and Sketoe have awoken the girls powerlifting program with back-to-back state championships. And while that success was earned with a whole lot of sweat in the offseason, the achievements and records broken, like Oliver’s state composite bench record (320 pounds), still feel surreal for the West Monroe athletes.
“It’s not something I would have expected, but I am very proud of it because of the hard work involved,” Oliver said.
Oliver said the last month has been nerve-racking trying to find a new home at the next level, but she called her signing on Wednesday a “literal dream come true.”
Sketoe, who was recently named the Most Outstanding Lightweight Lifter at the state meet after a 400-pound squat, 240-pound bench press and 380-pound deadlift that totaled 1,020 pounds, said her goal at the start of powerlifting was to compete at the collegiate level. And Ottawa gave her an opportunity to succeed beyond her wildest imagination.
“Ottawa came into the picture because after I competed at worlds, their coach contacted me and said he would put me on the world level again,” Sketoe said. “Other colleges just go to nationals and don’t go to the world level. Ottawa said they’d offer a full ride and put me on the world podium again.”
Perhaps two most unlikeliest signees three years ago had two of the best stories to tell.
For Malcolm, an opportunity to compete in the 300-meter hurdles or 110-meter hurdles at the next level came after he tore his hip flexor as a senior. Still, ULM liked enough of what they saw from him as a junior with the Rebels.
“I just thank God that I was able to have a good season last year,” Malcolm said. “When I moved here from Jamaica, and came over here my junior year, it was a bit of an adjustment because the system is a little bit different. I adjusted really quick, put in some training and put some good times down.”
Kingrea was always encouraged to play golf by his father (Rocky Kingrea), but it wasn’t until a buddy convinced him to stop dribbling the basketball and pick up the clubs two and a half years ago that he fully embraced the sport. And he was a natural.
“It was a lot of long hours,” Kingrea said. “I played at the same course as the Tech golf team, and the team got to see that process and what I was putting in. My dad liked it and tried to get me to play, but I wasn’t too into it. He never forced me to play, though. This day represents all those really long days of hard work.”
