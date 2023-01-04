The Don Redden Memorial Classic started with favorites advancing in the bracket. Parish squads Carroll, Ouachita and Sterlington each enjoyed victory Wednesday. Here’s how it went down:
Carroll 68, West Monroe 62
One week after preserving a lead and holding off a feisty Ouachita squad during a win in the Sidney Smith Invitational, the Carroll Bulldogs pulled off another win against a 5A foe in the Don Redden Memorial Classic.
"I don't know why but our boys love playing in this tournament at Ouachita," Carroll head coach Terrance Henry said. "With the boys, I try not to panic. Not get too high or too low. It's rubbed off on them in tough situations. We've been in these tough games all year. We've played a tough schedule."
Early on, West Monroe created offense by generating turnovers, while Carroll lived on the offensive glass. Lavion Owens’ put-back at the end of the quarter gave the Bulldogs a seven-point cushion heading into the second period, which is only fitting after Owens scored 10 of the Bulldogs’ 19 first-quarter points with his soft touch around the rim.
"We had a great mismatch with Lavion Owens," Henry said. "We try to play through him."
West Monroe used the charity stripe to claw back into the contest. The Rebels sunk 11-of-13 free throws in the second quarter to come within a possession of the Bulldogs; however, Carroll continued to make big shots on the other end. Treylan Neal’s off-balanced shot in the final two minutes aided the C-Dogs in leading, 37-32, at the break.
Shunderrius Glass knocked down back-to-back treys to start the third quarter and get the Rebels within a point, but that’s as close as West Monroe would come to Carroll in the period.
The Bulldogs maintained distance with more put-backs on offense and stellar shooting from Deandre Washington. Carroll’s guard made three of the first four field goals in the period, and the Bulldogs took a 53-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rebels forward Kendrick Green left the fourth quarter after a shot across the nose, which drew blood. That put more pressure on others like Glass to try and box Carroll out, and for the most part, the Rebels did a better job in the fourth quarter.
West Monroe’s Jayden Jackson knocked down two 3-pointers with less than four minutes remaining to draw the Rebels within two points.
Carroll always found an answer on the other end and closed out the victory with Owens leading the way with 21 points. West Monroe's Glass led all with 22 points, and Green exited the game with 17.
Ouachita 60, St. Frederick 49
The bad news for Ouachita was it entered the contest against the Warriors without starting guard Damontae Thomas. The good news was Jeremiah Puckett was feeling it early. Puckett drained three treys in the opening quarter to combat St. Frederick’s zone and give the Lions an early 11-6 advantage.
Trailing 11-8, St. Frederick sped up a possession with under a minute to go, much to St. Frederick head coach Derek Lopez’s chagrin. The Lions took advantage of that rushed missed shot with Jonathan Bradshaw going coast-to-coast with the final field goal of the quarter at the 14-second mark.
Four different Warriors registered points in the first quarter, and St. Frederick cut the deficit to one in the second period when Kenny Cooper drained all three of his free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Ouachita’s Jonathan Bradshaw recorded three field goals in the second period to allow the Lions to take a 27-21 lead into halftime.
Dating back to the second quarter, the Lions ripped off a 13-0 run to gain some separation. Four different Lions scored in the run, including Zion Weeks knocking down a 3-pointer.
St. Frederick kept it within 10 points with Micah Bell and Parker Robinson draining treys of their own, but Marklin Mitchell converted an and-one for Ouachita to take a 46-33 advantage into the final quarter.
The Warriors made another run in the final quarter, as Bell scored seven points in the fourth period. Leading 55-47 with 1:28 remaining, Ouachita’s Tyler Modica knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game to pace the Lions to victory.
Weeks led the Lions with 15 points, while Modica added 11 and Bradshaw contributed 10.
Bell led the Warriors with 13 points.
Sterlington 66, Summerfield 47
After leading 31-23, the Panthers turned up the intensity in the second half and outpaced Summerfield to start the Don Redden tournament in style.
Cooper Nelson led all scorers with 18 points, while Cooper Smith added 15 points and Cardez Norman contributed 14 points in the win.
