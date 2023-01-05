The second day of the Don Redden Memorial Classic featured Wossman flexing, West Monroe rallying and two giants colliding in Rayville and Ouachita.
Here’s how it all went down Thursday.
Ouachita 57, Raville 44
Ouachita has thrown a zone at Rayville before but rarely has it stayed in a zone for the majority of the contest before. The strategy worked like a charm to send the Lions to the semifinals portion of the bracket Friday.
"We went to the zone to try and slow those guys down," Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. "We've definitely not stayed in it that long. We've got a lot of height, and they've got small, quick guards."
The ball finding the bottom of the net was as infrequent as the officials’ whistle blowing in the first quarter for both teams. Rayville’s second field goal came with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as missed shots and turnovers summarized the Hornets first quarter of action in the Don Redden.
Ouachita took advantage of some of those miscues on the other end, as Jordan Davis scored on fast-break opportunities and aided the Lions to take a 9-4 lead into the second quarter.
The Lions actually scored three buckets in transition in the second quarter, and Damontae Thomas’ trey put the Lions up, 27-17, late in the period. Rayville struggled from the field in the first half, especially from deep.
But the Hornets managed to make a run at the end of the quarter. Camron Smith knocked down a 3-pointer along with another field goal in the final 15 seconds to reduce the deficit to seven points at the break.
Out of halftime, Ruston continued to settle for deep shots, and Ouachita was content to let the Hornet take them.
The Lions built a 14-point lead on a sequence that saw Zion Weeks drain a 3-pointer, Trevon Bradford clean up the glass with a put-back and Weeks finish it off in transition for a 7-0 run to start the third period.
Jonathan Bradshaw’s acrobatic and-one with less than a minute to play in the period aided the Lions in taking an 11-point lead into the final quarter.
A 9-0 run in the fourth quarter all but put the game away.
Bradshaw finished with a game-high 15 points, while Weeks added 13.
Ouachita will play Sterlington at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Wossman 76, A.J. Ellender 45
One of the favorites of the 27th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic got off to a stellar start in bracket play Thursday evening.
Antron Mason II was feeling it early, as he lit up A.J. Ellender from deep with two 3-pointers in the opening moments of the contest.
“He hadn’t been shooting it well lately,” Jones said. “So hopefully he can find it going into district.”
If he shoots like he did against the Patriots Thursday night, the Wildcats should be just fine in District 1-3A play. Mason knocked down four 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 18 points in the victory.
Juvian Keys aggressively attacked the boards for the Wildcats, as Wossman’s pace quickened and its lead swelled.
Krystian Lewis scored the final five points of the quarter, as a 9-0 run propelled the Wildcats into the second quarter with a 21-8 edge.
Jordan Comanche bullied his way in the paint and Mason continued to knock down outside shots during Wossman’s 11-3 in the second quarter. That allowed the Wildcats to go into the break with a 40-20 lead.
“We played well,” Jones said. “We knew they weren’t very big, so we wanted to get it inside and we executed.”
Lewis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 24-point lead in the second half, and things only got worse for the Patriots from there. Wossman’s defense limited Ellender to just four field goals in the quarter, and Comanche gave the Wildcats a 30-point advantage with a strong drive to the bucket with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Lewis contributed 15 points, while Comanche added 13 points.
Wossman will play Carroll at 8 p.m.
West Monroe 69, General Trass 64
West Monroe coaches had to laugh at the start of the game.
“You never know what you’re going to get with kids,” one assistant whispered after a dreadful start that saw West Monroe fall behind, 10-0.
Kyle Hill spent his first timeout of the game less than two minutes into the contest. The Rebels were sluggish and missing multiple shots on the goal. West Monroe didn’t score its first point until the 4:45 mark of the first quarter. Shunderrius Glass made the first of his seven first-quarter field goals, as he scored 15 of the Rebels’ 17 points. General Trass drained four 3-pointers in the quarter and took a 24-17 lead into the second.
The Rebels ripped off a 14-4 run in the second quarter to take their first lead of the contest, and Demareo Taylor scored seven points during the Rebels’ run. General Trass did not score a field goal in the second period until the 2:12 mark.
West Monroe enjoyed a 33-32 halftime lead.
Five different Rebels scored in the third period, as West Monroe clung to a 48-45 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
General Trass took a 52-48 lead in the final frame after starting the quarter off with a 7-0 run. West Monroe answered with a 7-0 run, itself, as Willie Lyons hit the first of two pivotal fourth quarter treys.
Before fouling out, Kendrick Green converted three clutch field goals in a back-and-forth quarter.
After General Trass cut the deficit to one, Jayden Jackson knocked down two clutch free throws with 9.9 seconds remaining to make it a 67-64 affair. Lyons then picked the pocket of a General Trass ball handler and took it the distance to punctuate the Rebel victory.
Glass led all with 25 points in the victory, and Lyons contributed 13 points. Aubrey Nash led General Trass with 19 points.
With the win, the Rebels will face Rayville at 4 p.m. Friday.
St. Frederick 65, Summerfield 39
After beating Summerfield, 45-37, in the Sidney Smith Invitaitonal one week prior, the Warriors really took it to their opposition in the rematch at Ouachita.
The Warriors were led by Carson Carter with 15 points, while Ka’Darrius Gamble added 14.
St. Frederick advanced to play (loser of Wossman/Ellender) at 5:20 p.m. Friday.
