Ouachita will host its annual Don Redden Memorial Classic this week with games beginning Wednesday. 

The following is the schedule for bracket play: 

Wednesday

GM 1 Carroll vs Simsboro, 4 p.m.

GM 2 Wossman vs North Caddo, 5:15 p.m.

GM 3 Ouachita vs Franklin Parish, 6:30 p.m.

GM 4 Rayville vs Clinton, MS, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

GM 5 Loser GM 3 vs Loser GM 1, 3 p.m.

GM 6 Loser GM 4 vs Loser GM 2, 4:15 p.m.

GM 7 Richwood vs Southwood, 5:30 p.m.

GM 8 Winner GM 3 vs Winner GM 1, 6:45 p.m.

GM 9 Winner GM 4 vs Zachary, 8 p.m.

Friday

GM 10 Winner GM 5 vs Loser GM 7, 4 p.m.

GM 11 Winner GM 6 vs Loser GM 9, 5:15 p.m.

GM 12 Winner GM 8 vs Winner GM 7, 6:45 p.m. (Semifinals)

GM 13 Winner GM 9 vs Winner GM 2, 8 p.m. (Semifinals)

Saturday

GM 14 Winner GM 10 vs Winner GM 11, 3 p.m. (Consolation)

GM 15 Loser GM 12 vs Loser GM 13, 4:30 p.m. (Third Place)

GM 16 Winner GM 12 vs Winner Gm 13, 6 p.m. (Finals)

