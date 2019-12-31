Ouachita will host its annual Don Redden Memorial Classic this week with games beginning Wednesday.
The following is the schedule for bracket play:
Wednesday
GM 1 Carroll vs Simsboro, 4 p.m.
GM 2 Wossman vs North Caddo, 5:15 p.m.
GM 3 Ouachita vs Franklin Parish, 6:30 p.m.
GM 4 Rayville vs Clinton, MS, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
GM 5 Loser GM 3 vs Loser GM 1, 3 p.m.
GM 6 Loser GM 4 vs Loser GM 2, 4:15 p.m.
GM 7 Richwood vs Southwood, 5:30 p.m.
GM 8 Winner GM 3 vs Winner GM 1, 6:45 p.m.
GM 9 Winner GM 4 vs Zachary, 8 p.m.
Friday
GM 10 Winner GM 5 vs Loser GM 7, 4 p.m.
GM 11 Winner GM 6 vs Loser GM 9, 5:15 p.m.
GM 12 Winner GM 8 vs Winner GM 7, 6:45 p.m. (Semifinals)
GM 13 Winner GM 9 vs Winner GM 2, 8 p.m. (Semifinals)
Saturday
GM 14 Winner GM 10 vs Winner GM 11, 3 p.m. (Consolation)
GM 15 Loser GM 12 vs Loser GM 13, 4:30 p.m. (Third Place)
GM 16 Winner GM 12 vs Winner Gm 13, 6 p.m. (Finals)
