Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh can’t fully process how the absence of spring training and 7-on-7’s will affect the growth of his club in the fall. That’s because he’s entering unchartered territory at OCS.
“I can’t say how (not having spring training or 7-on-7’s) have affected us, but you know the thing I liked about 7-on-7’s was the repetition for receivers and the defense,” Fitzhugh said. “I’m thinking that phase three we can at least do some of that with inter squad, so hopefully we can get some of those looks even if it’s not against other schools. We’ll have to wait and see what the protocol is there.”
Looking at it from a glass-half-full perspective, Fitzhugh said the absence of spring training doesn’t hurt this year’s club as much as it could have potentially. That’s because the Eagles return the top quarterback in Class 1A (and maybe in the state) in Hunter Herring along with four starting offensive linemen.
“Those are the two toughest places to replace because defensive backs and wide receivers, they get reps in 7-on-7’s or just running routes. That’s a lot more natural stuff,” Fitzhugh said. “Defensive line and linebacker, they’re a natural fit. Offensive line and quarterback on the varsity level are two places that just take a while to grow up.”
There’s more good news if you’re an OCS fan. Most of it involves the returning sophomore class from a state championship squad. For starters, last year’s entire freshman group is back, which is a rarity.
“We had 18 freshmen last year, and all 18 kids are back,” Fitzhugh said. “That has never happened where we did not have a single freshman quit. I think that goes back to the leadership of the older guys. Everyone felt part of the team.”
Not only are they back, but that group returns with growth spurts.
“Sophomores are always your swing class,” Fitzhugh said. “We saw a lot of kids come back that added 10 pounds of muscle, and really, the entire team did a good job working out this offseason because we started out running eight 100’s right there on day one. We have an app called Team Builder that allows us to put workouts on there and monitor who is doing what. I was proud of how (the team) returned. It’s not like we’re having to get started from scratch.”
Fresh off of the 2019 Division IV State Championship, OCS’ team motto in 2020 is pretty simple: “Stay the course.”
“It comes from Hebrews 12: 1-3,” Fitzhugh said. “Just continue to do what we’ve been doing. We really saw our kids that are going to be seniors this year have good leadership last year as juniors. This group finished strong and lived it out every week. We just want to continue to stay the course.”
Fitzhugh admitted that slogan was adopted before COVID-19 hit and found it to be rather fitting during the global pandemic. Who could disagree?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.