The 2022 East All-Star team was billed as the best collection of talent in the young six-year history of the I-20 Bowl.
And though it took a few quarters, the East lived up to the billing with a 28-10 victory against the West All-Stars. In the win, the East’s defensive line dominated and controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, and OCS quarterback Landon Graves threw darts while a plethora of talented backs made game-changing plays throughout.
“We knew that our defensive line was going to be tough for anybody to handle,” East head coach Marcus Yanez said. “These are guys that have done a great job throughout the entire football season. When you have a (Ruston) Christian Davis, and we talk about him, but in the same breath you better talk about (Richwood) KeShawn Reed and (Carroll) Jy Brown. Brown was coming off the bench. That’s a good problem to have. I’m thankful for these guys.”
The East All-Stars held the West to four straight three-and-outs in the second half, largely due in part to the pressure being generated up front.
As the East’s defense clamped down, the offense created breathing room in what was a tight ballgame for three quarters.
Among the All-Star backs making plays in the East’s victory was Carroll's Amareya Greeley, who caught two touchdowns and tossed another to earn MVP honors. Yanez, who has coached against Greeley the last four years as Richwood’s head coach, was happy to finally be on the same sideline with the talented back.
“Look, Greeley is just a small town kid from the east side, and for him to be able to come out and display his talent amongst the best talent in Louisiana and to shine the way he did, I couldn’t be happier for the kid,” Yanez said. “He showed he deserves to be in this type of environment and mentioned among the elite high school football players in Louisiana. I hope there were some college coaches paying attention to what the kid can do with the football in his hands.”
Leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter, the East drew up a trick play to create the three-score lead. OCS quarterback Landon Graves handed the ball off to Greeley, who stopped his momentum and planted his feet for a 45-yard touchdown pass to Neville’s Jaden Gibson.
“We worked on that in practice,” Greeley said. “I was the only running back who knew how to throw the ball, so they drew it up for me.”
Trailing 10-7, the East’s offense went to work in the third quarter. Hard-fought runs by Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Mangham’s Jalen Williams moved the chains before Graves floated a beauty to Greeley for a 49-yard score. Graves played the majority of the contest at quarterback after Ruston’s Jaden Osborne left the game with an ankle injury. Graves accounted for more than 100 yards passing with two scores and two interceptions and helped engineer the comeback.
“I told the guys at half to just go out there and do what they’ve been doing their whole life,” Yanez said. “That’s being stars. You saw why Landon is a state champion. He came out and showed that. We made a few adjustments, but these guys are stars for a reason.”
Ruston’s Davis showcased his athleticism by tackling Benton quarterback Gray Walters on a scramble attempt. The 6’4”, 300-pound lineman lunged and spun Walters down to force a punt with the East leading 14-10 late in the third quarter.
Just before the quarter ended, the East faced a third-and-15 when the East handed the ball to St. Frederick’s Michael Thompson, who made some nifty cuts at the second and third level en route to scoring on a 35-yard run.
Neville’s Deangelo Woods recorded a tackle for loss to secure the East’s second consecutive third-and-out of the ballgame. That gave the East an opportunity to put an exclamation point on the contest, leading 21-10 with 11 minutes to play in the contest.
Prior to the East's explosive defensive plays, the West went into its bag of tricks to take the lead in the second half. Parkway’s Hunter Martin tossed it to Logansport’s Jayven Claybrook behind the line of scrimmage before Claybrook threw it downfield to Huntington’s Tre Carter for the 35-yard score. Just like that the West led 10-7 two minutes into the third quarter.
The ballgame still belonged to the East, and the East’s defense was as advertised. West Ouachita’s Michael Nolan registered a sack, and Cedar Creek’s Lane Thomas drew a large reaction from the crowd for his hard hit on a third-and-long pass attempt in the scoreless second quarter.
The West’s defense made plays too. And one of the biggest of the half came in the second quarter when Byrd’s Christian Jones intercepted OCS quarterback Landon Graves to set up the West with a first-and-10 inside the red zone. Jones instincts took over when he jumped a route and picked off the East quarterback. The East’s defense held for three straight plays. Carroll’s LaTrevion Christian and Sterlington’s Kellen Hall each combined for a tackle for loss on second down before an incomplete pass forced a field goal attempt.
Parkway’s Nolan Dean made good on the turnover for the West when he booted a 25-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie midway through the second quarter.
East offensive coordinator Adrian Burnette was known for airing it out with Bastrop back in the day, as well as with his current Franklin Parish squad, but the East certainly leaned on its talented backfield early on.
Ruston’s Fields and Mangham’s Williams combined to rush for 48 yards on the opening possession, and Ruston quarterback Jaden Osborne picked up a third-and-15 with his legs before the East’s drive ultimately stalled out.
The East had 82 total yards before Union’s Toriana Traylor recovered a fumble with 2:30 remaining in the half. The East capitalized on the gift. Graves connected with Sterlington’s John Barr on a 29-yard gain on third-and-eight. With less than 35 seconds to go, Graves connected with Carroll’s Greeley on a touch pass for the eight-yard score.
Nolan and Richwood’s Reed shared a sack to end the half.
With the victory, the East improved to 5-1 against the West in the I-20 Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.