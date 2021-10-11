2019 LHSCA All-Star I-20 Bowl

Played at Garrett Field at James Stadium, Ruston, La. 21Dec2019. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. c.2019.TomMorrisPhotos.com. All Rights Reserved

 Tom Morris

COVID-19 might have kept the All-Stars away in 2020, but the I-20 Bowl is set to return for its fifth annual showdown in December.

Northeast Louisiana and Northwest Louisiana will play Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Ruston High School.

The East leads the series, 3-1, heading into the 2021 clash. The first annual I-20 Bowl featured current Arkansas Razorback De’Vion Warren capturing MVP honors for the East in 2016.

Ten area coaches selected from a pool of Northeast Louisiana high schools to fill up this year’s All-Star team. Only three players from each school could be selected for the initial roster. Alternates may join the roster in the event of injury or cancellation by a selected player.

Some players were not selected due to commitments made to other all-star games.

The following is the 2021 East All-Star team:

Offense

Quarterback Wydett Williams, General Trass

Quarterback Brett Batteford, Neville

Running back Marcell Henderson, Ouachita

Running back Ja’quarius Donald, Union

Running back A.J. Allen, Neville

Running back Rayshawn Pleasant, West Monroe

Wide receiver Tristan Wiley, Ouachita Christian

Wide receiver Ram Foster, Sterlington

Wide receiver Pat Williams, Wossman

Wide receiver Dawson Willis, Ruston

Offensive lineman Thomas Little, Carroll

Offensive lineman Andy Weatherford, Ouachita Christian

Offensive lineman Antonio Bell, Mangham

Offensive lineman Jayden Washington, Union Parish

Offensive lineman Peyton Parks-Smith, Sterlington

Offensive lineman Thomas Wink, West Ouachita

Offensive lineman Micah Scheer, Ruston

Athlete Devin Hampton, Richwood

Kicker Jacob Green, Sterlington

Defense

Defensive lineman Casey Cobb, Ouachita Christian

Defensive lineman Caleb Scurfield, St. Frederick

Defensive lineman Phil Bradford, Ouachita

Defensive lineman MT Freeman, Oak Grove

Defensive lineman Blake Ramsey, Union Parish

Defensive lineman Brock Harvey, West Monroe

Linebacker Thomas Marsala, St. Frederick

Linebacker Carmycah Glass, Ouachita

Linebacker Kaleb Proctor, Oak Grove

Linebacker Cameron Jackson, Bastrop

Defensive back Zack Hegwood, Oak Grove

Defensive back Jadais Richard, West Monroe

Defensive back BJ Green, Ruston

Defensive back DeVontae Mozee, Jonesboro-Hodge

Defensive back Aneus Roberts, Carroll

Defensive back Maurion Eleam, Neville

Alternates

Demetric Whitlock, Neville

Kohl Nolan, West Ouachita

Thatcher Moorhead, West Monroe

James David Miller, Ouachita Christian

Isaiah Matthew, Richwood

Dylan Rhone, Ruston

Javeon Andrews, Jonesboro-Hodge

Dennis Williams, Ruston

Enyce Sledge, Neville

Henton Roberts, Neville

Tag Banks, West Monroe

Charles Dade, Wossman

Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita

Cliff Jones, Sterlington

Thaddeus Bell, Mangham

St. Frederick’s Andy Robinson will serve as head coach with West Monroe’s Glenn Hunt handling offensive coordinator duties and Ouachita’s Benjy Lewis calling the defense. Richwood’s Marcus Yanez (special teams), Mangham’s Scott Wilcher (defense), Neville’s Chris Campbell (defense), J-Hodge’s Terrance Blakenship (offense), Sterlington’s Larry Foster (offense) and West Ouachita’s Mike Rainwater (offense) will also serve on the staff.

Tags

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.