COVID-19 might have kept the All-Stars away in 2020, but the I-20 Bowl is set to return for its fifth annual showdown in December.
Northeast Louisiana and Northwest Louisiana will play Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Ruston High School.
The East leads the series, 3-1, heading into the 2021 clash. The first annual I-20 Bowl featured current Arkansas Razorback De’Vion Warren capturing MVP honors for the East in 2016.
Ten area coaches selected from a pool of Northeast Louisiana high schools to fill up this year’s All-Star team. Only three players from each school could be selected for the initial roster. Alternates may join the roster in the event of injury or cancellation by a selected player.
Some players were not selected due to commitments made to other all-star games.
The following is the 2021 East All-Star team:
Offense
Quarterback Wydett Williams, General Trass
Quarterback Brett Batteford, Neville
Running back Marcell Henderson, Ouachita
Running back Ja’quarius Donald, Union
Running back A.J. Allen, Neville
Running back Rayshawn Pleasant, West Monroe
Wide receiver Tristan Wiley, Ouachita Christian
Wide receiver Ram Foster, Sterlington
Wide receiver Pat Williams, Wossman
Wide receiver Dawson Willis, Ruston
Offensive lineman Thomas Little, Carroll
Offensive lineman Andy Weatherford, Ouachita Christian
Offensive lineman Antonio Bell, Mangham
Offensive lineman Jayden Washington, Union Parish
Offensive lineman Peyton Parks-Smith, Sterlington
Offensive lineman Thomas Wink, West Ouachita
Offensive lineman Micah Scheer, Ruston
Athlete Devin Hampton, Richwood
Kicker Jacob Green, Sterlington
Defense
Defensive lineman Casey Cobb, Ouachita Christian
Defensive lineman Caleb Scurfield, St. Frederick
Defensive lineman Phil Bradford, Ouachita
Defensive lineman MT Freeman, Oak Grove
Defensive lineman Blake Ramsey, Union Parish
Defensive lineman Brock Harvey, West Monroe
Linebacker Thomas Marsala, St. Frederick
Linebacker Carmycah Glass, Ouachita
Linebacker Kaleb Proctor, Oak Grove
Linebacker Cameron Jackson, Bastrop
Defensive back Zack Hegwood, Oak Grove
Defensive back Jadais Richard, West Monroe
Defensive back BJ Green, Ruston
Defensive back DeVontae Mozee, Jonesboro-Hodge
Defensive back Aneus Roberts, Carroll
Defensive back Maurion Eleam, Neville
Alternates
Demetric Whitlock, Neville
Kohl Nolan, West Ouachita
Thatcher Moorhead, West Monroe
James David Miller, Ouachita Christian
Isaiah Matthew, Richwood
Dylan Rhone, Ruston
Javeon Andrews, Jonesboro-Hodge
Dennis Williams, Ruston
Enyce Sledge, Neville
Henton Roberts, Neville
Tag Banks, West Monroe
Charles Dade, Wossman
Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita
Cliff Jones, Sterlington
Thaddeus Bell, Mangham
St. Frederick’s Andy Robinson will serve as head coach with West Monroe’s Glenn Hunt handling offensive coordinator duties and Ouachita’s Benjy Lewis calling the defense. Richwood’s Marcus Yanez (special teams), Mangham’s Scott Wilcher (defense), Neville’s Chris Campbell (defense), J-Hodge’s Terrance Blakenship (offense), Sterlington’s Larry Foster (offense) and West Ouachita’s Mike Rainwater (offense) will also serve on the staff.
