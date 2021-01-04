No one would ever suggest retirement life suits Mickey Easterling. But hey, at least he has more free time for the hunting camp.
Still, a hard worker like Easterling, one had to know he would find something productive to do in his spare time.
"I had a part time job for a while, and I would really just try to keep my mind off of (not coaching football)," Easterling said. "I still contacted those coaches quite a bit, and they'd let me know how things were going."
Take it from a former player and coach, Easterling embodied what it means to be a West Monroe Rebel.
West Monroe assistant coach Jeremy Many will be the first to tell you. And he knows better than most what the recently retired football coach meant to the program because before Many ever served alongside Easterling on the coaching staff, Many was a hard-nosed player on the 1993 state championship team. That meant Many took a chewing or two from Easterling, who West Monroe players affectionately called "Coach E" from 1987 to 2020.
Many believes it's that man who held the program together like glue for so many decades.
“He made sure for all of his years here that the spirit, the attitude, everything was the same,” Many said. “Never let our standard fall. He would remind coaches of that too. He was just relentless as far as making sure we did the right things all the time.”
Easterling joined the West Monroe program in 1987, and though he technically wasn’t Don Shows’ first hire, he was the man Shows kept around from the previous regime. Easterling coached the defensive line, but his responsibilities were as vast as any coach in the area. And it spanned for more than 30 years at the school he’s helped transform into a football powerhouse.
“My main responsibility was coaching the defensive line,” Easterling said. “I coached that for years, and then I handled equipment, mowing, travel and all of those things.”
When Easterling retired in 2020, assistant coaches like Many, Joey Adams and Rob Arledge divided his duties. That’s when Many developed a deeper understanding as to what all Easterling did for the Rebels.
“From the itineraries to travel to planning the whole dome trip to busses and hotel and passes, all that LHSAA stuff. He set up the banquet and the trophies and made sure people got special recognition. The list goes on and on of all the stuff he handled,” Many said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t know exactly what he did until you get into it. The coaches did a good job of adapting without him, but there’s stuff where we forgot — and we won’t forget again — but Coach E never forgot because he did it for 30 years.”
Like the recently retired Casey Sanders, one of Easterling’s greatest responsibilities involved preparing the team in the weight room. West Monroe adopted a new philosophy in the early 1990s of having players work out year round. So after a full offseason of heavy intense training in the program’s strength and conditioning program, Sanders would lead the team down the hill and Easterling would follow in the back before games.
“That’s one of the things I really miss,” Easterling said. “Coming down that hill and knowing you had prepared them the best that you could. I really enjoyed that. Coach Sanders in the front and myself in the back, that’s the way we planned it to keep everyone together, and it just stuck. He would cut across and I would lead them onto the field.”
There’s no doubting the impact Easterling had on many generations of West Monroe football. Before Slade Bolden went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he rounded the corner of the weight room one random day and bumped into Eastelring. “Coach E!” was his response, and it that was a familiar one for Easterling throughout the years.
“I got after them now,” said Easterling reflecting on his relationship with players. “Me and Coach Sanders probably did the most discipline of anybody because we tried to make them do right in the weight room. There’s no messing around in there because that’s a place where you can get hurt. I was probably the one hollering at them the most, but I let them know that there was always a time to work and time to have fun. I had to put my arm around them sometimes, and I had to kick them in the butt sometimes too.”
Consoling players is what made Easterling a beloved West Monroe coach. And it’s actually one of the many things that have helped shape Many into the coach he is today.
“Coach E wasn’t afraid to jump on your butt, but he did it with a good heart,” Many said. “You’ll find that most of these kids want to be held to a standard. As a player, I grew to love it. He was not afraid to put his arm around you after he jumped you. Some coaches don’t do that part very well. Coach E was one of the best at it.”
Easterling found the right balanced by simply being understanding.
“All of them need encouragement whether you’re a starter or not,” Easterling said. “Football is tough. And here it’s year round. We tried to have fun at times because if you didn’t, it would get monotonous. I let (the players) have a good time in the dressing room after a big win.”
Of course, the really big wins would find Easterling right in the middle of his players leading the celebration.
“I would just call them up, and I would let two or three start dancing and we’d do a little hoorah stuff,” Easterling said. “We’d break it down, and I’d holler, ‘How bout them Rebels?” “Hoorah!” I’d do that three or four times. After a really good playoff game, I’d do it about five times. We really got after it then.”
There have been many hoorah chants over the years, as Easterling took part in 361 wins (in 417 games), 25 district championships, 16 state championship appearances and eight state titles.
Even though Easterling retired and no longer assumed his daily coaching duties, Coach E often found himself back at Rebel Stadium, rooting for the players he coached on a daily basis.
And he's the first to admit it — Easterling isn't the best at watching from the stands. But while the responsibilities were ultimately handed over, those strong feelings for his players and coaches remain as strong as ever.
"I look back and say I'm real fortunate and real humbled by all of it," Easterling said. "What gets me excited is seeing the changes that we went through as far as facilities. And Getting everything improved from the stadium to field house to weight room. Just seeing all the changes that came about and being a part of all that is special. I’ve coached a bunch of great kids through high school, and I care about them all. I coached with great coaches as well."
