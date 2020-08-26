Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend Phase 2 for at least two more weeks could shift the LHSAA’s timeline to return by at least a week.

The LHSAA announced a plan to return earlier this month with a tentative start date set for football on Oct. 8. No games would be played before that start date.
 
That plan went in line with Louisiana moving to Phase 3 at the end of August, which would give schools 35 preparation days — 14 days for contact practices in Phase 3 followed by 21 days of collision practices — in a 42-day window.
 
With Phase 2 extending to at least Sept. 11, under the same guidelines with 35 preparation days, the earliest start date would be Oct. 15. 
 
The LHSAA has not yet issued a comment on Edwards continuing Phase 2.
 
If the LHSAA continues to operate within the parameters of the state’s guidelines, it would be protected by Legislative Act 9, which was signed into law in June, and limits legal liability that public and private schools could face because of COVID-19. 
 
Should the LHSAA choose not to follow this law and its phased guidelines, the association would then assume COVID-19 liability. 

