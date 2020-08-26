West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.