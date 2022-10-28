The Ruston Bearcats have been waiting a long time for this.
The Rebels were in Ruston’s crosshairs heading into Week 10 one year ago, but someone forgot to tell West Monroe that its time as district champions had passed. Now 2022 offers a similar scenario.
The (6-2) Rebels will travel to (8-1) Ruston Friday night for winner-take-all District 2-5A showdown after Ruston defeated Ouachita, 47-13, and West Monroe remained perfect in district play with a 24-13 victory against Alexandria Senior High Friday night. Ruston dominated West Monroe, 27-6, in a jamboree contest back in August. Can the Bearcats do it again?
“It’ll be a gritty ballgame, I think,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said.
Like Ruston, the Rebels remained undefeated in District 2-5A with their 24-13 win against ASH Friday night, where the Rebels once again showcased its evolving passing game, unrelenting defense and patented rush attack that continued a home district win streak that dates back to 1993.
But this one felt different. Perhaps it’s because West Monroe’s Student of the Year made the biggest kick of his high school career. Senior Kareem El-Giar booted a 34-yard field goal to give the Rebels a two-possession cushion with three minutes remaining in the game.
“My mindset during that moment was, ‘What can I do to help the team?’” El-Giar said. “When I saw that my kick could seal the game, I knew I had to lock in. I missed the one right before so I knew I needed to focus and let it go throw the uprights.”
Why is it so strange that West Monroe’s senior kicker came through with a clutch kick? Well, El-Giar had never played football prior to this football season. He was a soccer player that just so happened to go to the football field the Saturday after West Monroe beat Sterlington in Week 1.
“It’s kind of funny because we came to this field and were messing around playing soccer, and we brought a football with us,” El-Giar said. “We started kicking field goals, and I put a Snapchat story up with a poll, asking if I should try out for kicker. But again, it was all a joke. (Senior defensive lineman) Jackson Snow took it seriously and called my phone for an hour pleading with me to try out for the team. And here I am now.”
Arledge remembers El-Giar’s tryout quite fondly.
“Jackson Snow said, 'I’ve got a friend that plays soccer and can kick the ball,' and well, he can kick the ball,” Arledge said. “I don’t know if he’s ever kicked a football before, but we got him out there and he was kicking off and getting it into the end zone, which is so big in high school football.”
Snow left an imprint on the game in the second half, as well. ASH’s defense forced a punt on West Monroe’s opening possession, but punter Daniel Lane, who filled in for the injured Grant Edmondson, booted a 57-yard punt that pinned ASH at the one-yard line. That set up another Rebel score two plays later, as linebacker Cole Michael Stephens generated the pressure in the backfield and forced a fumble from ASH quarterback Joe Bordelon. Snow was there to fall on the football in the end zone to make it a 21-6 ballgame.
“First touchdown,” said Snow with a big grin. “Cole Michael basically handed it to me, though.”
Edmonson’s absence wasn’t just felt at the punter position, but it was also felt in the secondary. Jeffery Gill’s injury early in the game, compounded with an injury that Hunter Myers suffered days prior to the game forced the Rebels to turn to players like sophomore quarterback Lytton Arledge to play in the secondary against a pass-happy ASH offense. Still, the Rebels held Bordelon to just 208 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-33 passes.
“I think they did an outstanding job overall,” Arledge said. “When you can’t defend well, sometimes you have to compensate and pressure hard. And we were able to get to him at times, and he was not nearly as accurate when we got pressure on him. And that’s true of most people.”
Hayden Stewart and D’arrius Zeigler penetrated the line of scrimmage at the jump, as they shared a tackle for loss in the early goings. The Rebels defense applied enough pressure to force two incomplete passes for ASH to go three-and-out on the opening possession of the ballgame.
West Monroe then started its game of keep-away with an 11-play 66-yard drive that culminated in a two-yard touchdown run by Gage DeJean. The five-minute drive featured a mixture of long DeJean runs and a precise third-down pass from Hayden Federico to David Moore to move the chains. DeJean led the team with 125 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries, and Moore finished with 72 receiving yards on three receptions. Federico completed six-of-12 passes for 128 yards, and the Rebels out-gained ASH, 375-252, in total yardage.
Zeigler continued to make frequent visits in the backfield throughout the half, and ASH had negative nine yards of offense on its first three possessions.
Facing a third-and-medium, Federico hit Noah Norman on a 38-yard gain to put the Rebels within striking distance again. After another completion to Nate Green, the Rebels faced a fourth-and-four from the ASH 30-yard line, but the Trojans got pressure on Federico in the backfield to force an incomplete pass and turnover on downs.
The defensive stand seemed to breathe new life into the Trojans offense. ASH drove the ball down the field, as Joe Bordelon and the passing game came alive. Amyrion Mingo caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bordelon, but a missed PAT kept the Rebels in front, 7-6. Mingo caught three passes for 38 yards on the drive.
West Monroe proved that it could throw it around too. Federico launched a 51-yard touchdown pass into the outstretched arms of Moore to give the Rebels a 14-6 halftime lead.
Following a missed field goal early into the fourth quarter, Bordelon connected with a wide-open Jaylin Johnson on an 80-yard touchdown pass. Suddenly the Rebels clung to a 21-13 lead with nine minutes remaining in the ballgame. But West Monroe’s defense came up with big stops, including Isaiah Harris’ interception that sealed the ballgame at the end.
Now West Monroe can turn the page back to Ruston for the District 2-5A crown, and Snow wants the Bearcats to know the Rebels won’t be the same team Ruston saw back in August.
“We’re a whole different team now,” Snow said. “Completely different.”
The Rebels will travel to take on Ruston at 7 p.m. Friday.
