Ouachita Parish is well-represented on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s ISC Academic All-State football team. Eleven parish athletes from six different schools made the team.
Honorees were recognized during halftime ceremonies of the state championship games played Friday and Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Eligibility for the team is limited to seniors with a 4.0 grade point average.
Named to the team from the parish were Will Fitzhugh and Garrett Folds of Ouachita Christian, Devin McDaniel and Joshua Sean Taylor of Ouachita, Will Ellender of St. Frederick, Brock Risinger and Jordan Townsend of Sterlington, Daniel Hawthorne and Garrett Kahmann of West Monroe, and Isaiah Hudson and Jalen Jones of Wossman.
Breaux Bridge, Cedar Creek and Iota lead the way with three selections apiece.
Mason Blanchard, Gavan Courville and Peyton Parker are listed on the team from Breaux Bridge.
Cedar Creek’s honorees are Jackson Harris, Ty Lolley and James Riley.
Listed on the squad from Iota are Tyrone Charlot, Braeden Hebert and Micah Renfro.
Rounding out the Academic All-State team are Brentley Porter and Michael “Craig” Ross of Airline; Munjed Isa of Alexandria; Hayden Cashat and Aidan LeBlanc of Ascension Christian; Ethan Leoni of Ascension Episcopal; Landon Hebert of Assumption; Davis Scott Meche of Barbe; Emmanuel Levy of Brother Martin; James Troy Rushing of C.E. Byrd; Eli Chism and Luke Patton of Calvary Baptist; Reed Lambert of Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Andrew Duval and Michael Hill of Central Catholic; Peyton Loredo of Central Lafourche; Kaleb Fontenot of Central Private; Zach Boquet and Jacob Rodrigue of Covenant Christian; Colt Saunier of Delcambre; Logan Whittington of Denham Springs; Jackson Lewis of East Beauregard; Caleb Anderson of East Feliciana; Austin Touchet and Lane Toups of Erath; Elliott McGauly and Aaron Warren of Evangel Christian; Lane Breaux of Gueydan; William Splane of Hanson Memorial; Ardarius James of Haynesville; Anderson Dewitt of Holy Savior Menard; Grant Gordon of Houma Christian; Jacob Cooper and Charles Willridge of Jennings; Collin Guggenhem of John Curtis; Willie Broussard of Lake Arthur; Steven Kade Hillestad of LaSalle; Rhett Rosevear of Live Oak; Coy Disher and Dayne Robertson of Loranger; Tristan Mestayer and Conor Ransonet of Loreauville; Colten Pohce of Lutcher; Bryten Cooley of Merryville; John Waskom of Natchitoches Central; Beau Phillips of North DeSoto; Nathan Snyder of Northlake Christian; Jacob Vice of Notre Dame; Nick Sciara and Jacob Gunter of Oak Grove; Trentyn Barber and Larry Williams of Pine; Brady Jacobsen and Brock Netherland of South Beauregard; Lucien Naquin of St. Amant; Brady Jacob of St. Charles; Parker Devillier of St. John; Lucas Manuel and Carson Mixon of St. Louis; William Broadway of St. Mary’s; Jarrett Meibaum of St. Paul’s; Patrick Riley Haydell and Patrick Robichaux of St. Thomas More; Kolby Lane Gary and Kendall Soileau of Sulphur; David Bernard of Teurlings Catholic; and Daniel Simmons of Winnfield.
