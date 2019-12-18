Will Ellender scored two goals for the second straight match as St. Frederick shutout West Ouachita 3-0 Tuesday night in Cadeville.
Ty Newman also found the net for the Warriors.
Jadon Roy spearheaded a stout defensive effort for the visitors and Coy Gammage saved a penalty kick for St. Fred, which blanked its second consecutive foe.
St. Fred opened conference play Thursday, Dec. 3 with a 3-0 result over Grace Christian.
Ellender accounted for two goals and Roy added another.
Winless through their first six outings, the Warriors improved to 2-3-3.
“There has been a big transition to my style from last year,” said coach Tim Judd, who is in the first season of his second stint with the Warriors. “Every coach is different. The guys are starting to figure out my approach. They are getting used to me, and I’m getting used to them. I’m getting proud of them. They are working hard.”
Starting Thursday, St. Fred will host the 14th annual Vacanza Classic. St. Fred is paired against Union Parish on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in boys action, followed by the St. Fred girls vs. Ruston at 7 p.m. Both games will played at the St. Fred’s pitch.
The three-day tournament will be played on the St. Fred’s soccer and football fields, and at Neville.
