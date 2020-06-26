EPIC Education Consulting presented emergent cooling tanks and wet bulb globe thermometers to athletic directors on ULM’s campus Friday morning.
At a presentation at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Louisiana location, EPIC administered the thermometers and tanks to Monroe City Schools, Ouachita Parish Schools, Ruston High School and Caldwell Parish High School.
“This is a huge help,” Neville head athletic trainer Brad Hill said. “It’s fairly expensive already, and it takes the burden off of us with the funding we have.”
Sterlington athletic trainer Paul Vaughn said the Panthers used a wet bulb thermometer last year, which measures the extent of cooling that happens as moisture dries from a surface.
In other words, it helps high school coaches keep track of Louisiana’s humidity. Because the sweat stays on athletes and doesn’t evaporate to cool them down, the thermometer will give a reading that allows schools to understand when it’s best to practice outside or advise schools to take it inside. It also provides schools the proper information to decide what time of the day is best to work out in the summer.
“I’m thankful we have a coach in Lee Doty, who wants us to monitor those things,” Vaughn said.
EPIC representative J.D. Boudreaux said that with the donations, Northeast Louisiana would be in excellent shape in advancing the health of young athletes and keeping them safe during sports participation.
Ouachita head athletic trainer Phil Shaw was also recognized at the event for being named the Southeast Athletic Trainers Association’s 2020 High School Athletic Trainer of the Year.
