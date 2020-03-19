Sterlington senior Shelby Moore has signed a national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Evangel University, an NAIA school in Springfield, Missouri.
Moore had decided against pursuing a soccer scholarship, but had a change of heart during the season.
“At the beginning of the year, I had kind of ruled it out. I didn’t think I wanted to play college soccer,” said Moore, who possesses a 3.7 grade point average. “Once we started getting toward the end of the season, I started thinking, ‘There is no way I am hanging up my cleats.’”
Prior to being contacted by Evangel, Moore was planning on walking on at ULM.
“Then the offer (from Evangel) fell out of nowhere,” Moore said. “It worked out perfectly. Now I’m going to Missouri.”
And, she couldn’t be happier.
“When I got there, I knew it was where I was supposed to be,” Moore said. “I liked all the girls on the team, and they have the best coach. There were almost no questions. I really feel at peace about it.”
Bruce Deaton, the only coach in Evangel’s brief five-year program history, is no stranger to northeast Louisiana. Besides spending eight years coaching the boys and girls teams at Ouachita Christian, Deaton was heavily involved in the local NELSA program.
“I usually come back every year to spend time in northeast and central Louisiana,” Deaton said.
During one of his recent trips, Deaton scouted the Sterlington-Loyola match.
“I already knew of Shelby from Donnie Williams, a good friend of mine from our days in the NELSA program,” Deaton said. “I remembered her name from my time in Louisiana.”
Deaton liked what he saw from Moore in the Loyola game, but was even more impressed after she visited the EU campus.
“When Shelby came to visit, she had the opportunity to train with our team,” Deaton said. “Her technical ability and understanding of the game, and how she fit in with our players — all of those are pieces you can build upon. She is also a quality person, which is just as critical as the level of player she is. We’re looking forward to having her be part of the incredible journey we are on at Evangel.”
Evangel finished 11-6-2 (7-2-2 Heart of American Conference) last season. The Crusaders qualified for the conference tournament and received votes in the national top 25 for the first time in program history.
Versatility is a big part of Moore’s game. She has played every position on the pitch, including goalkeeper, over the course of her career. As a senior, she spent the majority of her time on defense. She is uncertain of where she will play at EU.
“Center mid is where I personally prefer to play, but I’ll play wherever coach Deaton puts me,” Moore said.
When asked to evaluate her strengths and weaknesses, Moore replied, “I think my strength is being a playmaker. I feel like at center mid, my role is to shoot it out to the forwards. My weakness is my first touch. I need to work on being more relaxed and comfortable around the ball.”
At Sterlington, Moore was a four-year starter and a three-time, first-team All-District honoree for coach Lori Bruscato. As a senior, Moore contributed 12 goals and six assists while helping the Lady Panthers advance to the Division III quarterfinals.
Moore is the Lady Panthers’ second college signee. Chandler Manning (Hampton University) became the program’s first signee in 2018.
